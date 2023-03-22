BLM logo

When pandemic experts advised Americans to avoid crowds and spend more time in the great outdoors, unprecedented numbers of Coloradans grabbed their gear and made a beeline to the high country to camp, hike, ski, fish, raft, kayak, climb, bike and more.

However, campers quickly outnumbered designated campsites, leading to rampant dispersed camping (camping on undeveloped public lands) and ugly consequences: mountains of trash, untreated human waste and damage to natural resources and grazing lands.

