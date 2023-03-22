When pandemic experts advised Americans to avoid crowds and spend more time in the great outdoors, unprecedented numbers of Coloradans grabbed their gear and made a beeline to the high country to camp, hike, ski, fish, raft, kayak, climb, bike and more.
However, campers quickly outnumbered designated campsites, leading to rampant dispersed camping (camping on undeveloped public lands) and ugly consequences: mountains of trash, untreated human waste and damage to natural resources and grazing lands.
Chaffee County has been subjected to all of the above – especially during the past three years – prompting federal, state and local agencies to seek and develop solutions.
Last month, the Bureau of Land Management released its Chaffee County Camping and Travel Management Plan, which will close a number of dispersed campsites, transition 150 dispersed sites into designated campsites, protect natural resources and grazing lands and improve camping management.
The plan focuses on dispersed-camping hot spots, including federal lands adjacent to CR 250 east of the Shavano/Tabeguache Trailhead, the Burmac scrubland south of Salida and the Fourmile area near Buena Vista.
The Hecla Junction entrance to Browns Canyon National Monument and other locations are also being considered.
“Thirteen years ago there really wasn’t what you’d call dispersed camping where a site was so impacted it became a regularly used campsite,” said Kalem Lenard, assistant field manager in the BLM’s Royal Gorge district. “But now we’ve developed a plan that addresses camping for all these areas.”
The management plan specifically includes the following changes to the three targeted areas:
Shavano area
Designate and construct approximately 75-80% of the dispersed campsites and phase into 100% designation of sites as demand warrants; consider implementing a phased-in approach of the campsite loops or start with fewer campsites within the campground loops; do not designate any campsites in the Droney Gulch area but incorporate three to five new campsites into the CR 250 area.
Burmac, Salida area
Designate 75% of the dispersed campsites (outside of Burmac) as designated sites and phase into 100 percent designation of sites as demand warrants. If a campground is developed, allow camping in the Burmac area and in the newly developed campground. If a campground is not feasible and trash, human waste and impacts to resources continue within this area, consider installing facilities or instituting a camping permit to support increased management.
Fourmile area, Buena Vista
Designate five to eight campsites; pursue a developed campground with basic recreation infrastructure near the Collegiate Peaks Overlook and implement a fee; coordinate the design, location and management with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and neighboring private landowners who rely on the roads in that area or may be impacted by a campground.
Various surveys in recent years estimate that nearly 3,000 dispersed campsites exist in Chaffee County. According to the BLM website, designated sites can offer such amenities as potable water, restrooms, electrical hookups, tent pads, fire rings, garbage cans and picnic areas, while dispersed sites have no improvements.
The BLM plan predicts that limiting camping to designated sites and limiting vehicles to established roads will reduce loss of vegetation and surface disturbance; improving soil and vegetation will benefit wildlife, water quality and grazing resources and reducing trash, human waste and wildfire risks will benefit public health and safety.
“Natural resource damage from human activity is unavoidable,” Lenard said. “The only question is to what degree that damage will occur. The management plan aims to limit the extent and location of this damage to acceptable levels and locations.”
Despite the planned closure of sites, BLM said it doesn’t intend to decrease the total number of campers served.
“We’re retaining sites in order to meet demand,” said Lenard. “We don’t want campers to think that just because there are fewer sites there won’t be as many options. We’re open to adding new sites in a deliberate and responsible manner, and we’re hoping that’s as far as we’ll need to go, especially if people understand they need to pack out their trash and waste.
“We haven’t yet determined the sites that will be designated. But there won’t be a designated site at every location where someone has camped in the past.”
Short-term dispersed camping on federal land is generally legal, according to the BLM, if activities there don’t conflict with authorized uses or adversely affect wildlife or natural resources. But both of those “ifs” are currently being ignored at many Chaffee County dispersed campsites, according to the BLM and other agencies.
The management plan also accommodates people who want to camp in dispersed sites in Chaffee County.
“For those who are willing to leave their vehicles behind, visitors will still be able to camp within ½ mile of a designated (official) route, providing they remain on foot whenever leaving a designated route,” said Lenard.
Lenard said the BLM avoids designating camping sites that are riparian (interfacing with streams and rivers) because “those are the most valuable habitat areas. If sites are down a steep hill and creating erosion or are near a stream, we might close that site but open another nearby that is selected with deliberation and thought.
“The final version of this decision was made using the feedback we got from three separate rounds of public input,” Lenard said. “We can’t provide a start date, funding, etc. until the appeal period is over and appeals are resolved.”
