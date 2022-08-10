Here are the top items for the Buena Vista school board meeting Aug. 8:
1 Board of education member Nancy Best resigned after fulfilling her duties for the meeting. Best’s term on the board was set to expire in November 2025. She resigned to move to Charlottesville, Va.
“It’d be a very long commute for me to attend meetings if I were to stay on the board,” Best quipped.
With Best gone, the board has begun the application process to search for a new member to fill her seat. The board expects to the process to take about 60 days.
The board unanimously agreed to the resignation and the motion to begin searching for a new member.
2 The board went over monitoring reports before the beginning of the school year including EL 1 Global Executive Constraint, EL 2 Emergency Superintendent Absence-procedure, EL 2 Emergency Superintendent succession and ADD-E School Safety.
EL 1 Global Constraint simply states that the superintendent will not knowingly create or enforce practices that are unlawful, unethical, unsafe, disrespectful, imprudent or in violation of board policy.
EL 2 Emergency Superintendent Absence-Procedure and EL 2 Emergency Superintendent Succession states that in the event of the superintendent being unable to fulfill their duties, one of the board members will take their place.
The ADD-E School Safety Report, required by the state, which tracks attendance, enrollment, dropouts and bullying was reviewed and will be submitted.
3 The board agreed unanimously to changes made to the requirements for graduation from Buena Vista High School and Chaffee County High School.
The changes to the BVHS graduation requirements involve a simple rewording of the document to remove and add certain phrases and to simplify it. The changes for CCHS involve the addition that students must demonstrate competency of specific projects and experiences in their academic career in order to graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.