After nearly 10 years with the Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Robert Bertram resigned as fire chief on Aug. 30.
Bertram and his wife moved to Buena Vista in November 2013 to become fire chief at Chaffee County Fire. Before that, he had been a fire chief in Hudson.
“I’ve been in the fire service for 30 years,” he says. “I started as a fire explorer at 14, got my fire certification and did all that. I’ve been into firefighting ever since.”
When about to have their first child, the Bertrams didn’t want to raise one close to the city, so they felt living in a smaller community like Buena Vista would benefit their family life as well.
Since joining the Chaffee County Fire, Bertram has seen the implementation of wildfire mitigation programs and even the Resident Program, which allows residents to join a 2-year firefighter internship. One of the biggest accomplishments, he said, is Chaffee County Fire’s relationship with the town of Buena Vista. After years of discussion on this topic, an agreement was reached so Buena Vista could receive fire services from Chaffee County Fire by May 2021.
“I’ve enjoyed my time here, getting to know the community, getting to know all the firefighters,” he says. “I think we accomplished a lot together over the years, everything from working all the agencies to do the community wildfire protection plan, putting wildlife programs together, all that. I think we’ve accomplished a lot together.”
Bertram will be going to work as fire chief at Pagosa Fire Protection District on Sept. 6. Pagosa Fire is a combination department that uses seven stations, covering everything from Wolf Creek Pass to the New Mexico border.
“I’m trading Monarch Pass for Wolf Creek Pass,” Bertram said with a laugh. He adds that he and his family are excited for this new direction.
“There are some new challenges over there, new territory, bigger department, more things to do,” he says. “They run close to 1,800 calls a year down there. It’s a busier department. I’m definitely excited about the new challenge down there.”
Chaffee County Fire’s board of directors will determine the next fire chief. In the meantime, Kent Maxwell will serve as interim fire chief.
Bertram says he will miss the community of Buena Vista and everyone he’s gotten to know over the years. He laughs as he adds he won’t miss the wind.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the community over the last 9-and-a-half years,” he says. “They’re being left in good hands.”
