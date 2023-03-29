Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Colorado U.S. Representative Joe Neguse called on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Administrator for Mountains and Plains Region (Region 8) KC Becker to conduct a supplemental review of the Uinta Basin Railway Project that accounts for the full risks to Colorado’s communities, water supplies, environment, and climate.

The EPA’s review of the Project focused solely on the railway’s risks to Utah and did not evaluate its potential harm to Colorado, despite as many as five, 2-mile-long trains of waxy crude oil traveling more than 100 miles across the state and along the Colorado River every day, if the project is completed. 

