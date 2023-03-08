Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse called on U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Monday to suspend a decision on the Special Use Authorization for the Uinta Basin Railway Project until a supplemental review is conducted to fully evaluate the effects of the project on Colorado’s local communities and environment.

Such a review is especially critical in light of the recent train derailment and environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio.

