DENVER –A prisoner who was beaten in 2020 at the Chaffee County jail by another inmate is suing jailers for allegedly creating circumstances that enabled the beating to occur.
Jason Harter, whose address was listed as Buena Vista that year, claims that jail staff violated his civil and legal rights by not protecting him from the attack while in their custody.
His lawsuit is in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
The defendants are Chafee County government, Lt. Justin Martinez, Cmdr. Tracy Jackson, former Deputy Victoria Stover, Tyrel Maez and Joseph Veltri, whom are identified in a court filing as both corporals and sergeants.
They, through their attorney(s) "deny that they acted in violation of any law or constitutional obligation with respect to Plaintiff and deny that Plaintiff is entitled to any damages against them." The written denial does not elaborate.
In Hartler's lawsuit, he states he notified jail staff that Alan Stephen, another inmate, would violently attack him two months before Stephen attacked him. "Stephen was well-known and notorious at the Chaffee County Jail—he was a repeat offender, and detention staff had previously dealt with him committing violent acts while in their custody."
Hartler also contends he repeatedly asked jailers not to house him in the same section of the jail as Stephen, but they did anyway, even after Stephen allegedly told jail staff he would attack Harter if the two continued to be housed in the same pod.
On the day of the assault, defendants Martinez, Maez, and Stover "foreseeably set Mr. Harter up to be attacked by Stephen because they knew Mr. Harter’s cell door was going to be unlocked while Stephen was still in the dining area and able to make physical contact with Mr. Harter," a court filing alleges. "They deliberately failed to protect Mr. Harter from Stephen despite being aware of the threat Stephen posed to him."
Stephen "aggressively rushed toward Harter and began brutally beating him with his fists," according to the filing. "Stephen was able to deliver five or six swift, bone-shattering blows to Mr. Harter’s face before guards responded. Guards separated Mr. Harter and Stephen, eventually tased Stephen . . ."
Harter was taken to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
He is seeking an unspecified amount of money from the defendants to compensate him for what he contends happened.
The case is in an early stage and a trial will not be held before next year.
Authorities charged Stephen with second degree assault, a class 4 felony, for his attack on Harter.
A Denver law firm, which regularly represents persons suing law enforcement agencies, is representing Harter. The firm, Killmer, Lane & Newman, filed the lawsuit on July 15.
Another Denver law firm, Wells, Anderson & Race, represents the defendants and filed their denial on Sept. 28.
The Mountain Mail reported in 2020 that Harter was charged with second-degree kidnapping, sex assault, enticement of a child and child abuse in the case of a missing child from Saguache County.
The child was found at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center.
Court records show Harter pleaded guilty to harboring a minor. The district attorney's staff dismissed the other charges.
In 2021 Harter was sentenced to 180 days in jail and given credit for 180 days served.
