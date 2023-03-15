Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.