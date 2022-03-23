The Buena Vista Demons baseball team opened the season with three games before heading to a spring break tournament in Arizona.
The Demons opened the season with a 5-0 loss to St. Mary’s of Colorado Springs March 16 in a tournament at Grace Center.
Buena Vista could not take advantage of four Pirate errors, scratching out just two hits in the game. St. Mary’s broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth inning and two each in innings 5 and 6.
Buena Vista exploded for six runs in the fourth inning March 18 against Middle Park Panthers of Grandby en route to a 9-2 victory.
Leadoff hitter Cole Reavis scored three runs on a triple, walk and reached on error.
Zandon Mitchell cleaned up in the No. 2 spot, collecting two hits including a double in four at-bats with a run scored and four driven in.
Cleanup hitter Quinn Phillips went 1-3 with 2 runs and Eli Evans was 1-2 with 2 RBI in the No. 8 spot.
Caleb Camp picked up the complete game victory, working 6 innings, allowing no earned runs on just 2 hits while striking out 9 and walking 4.
Buena Vista committed four errors against Middle Park but won; on Saturday, the seven Demons errors knocked them out in a 11-1 loss to Glenwood Springs.
Evans collected two of BV’s hits and drove in the only run.
The Demons traveled to Arizona for games in Phoenix and Surprise this week.
