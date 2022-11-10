Ark-Valley Humane Society welcomed the public to the Paws for Thanks open house on Nov. 6. In spite of the chilly weather, 90 guests arrived to explore the shelter and meet the staff and adoptable cats and dogs.
Because November is known as a time of giving thanks, AVHS felt this was the ideal month to hold such an event.
“The purpose of the event was to show our appreciation to our donors and community for the support they provide that allows us to do the work of saving animals in need,” said Amber van Leuken, AVHS executive director, who felt very positive about the event after it concluded. “It was great for our board and staff team to meet and talk with so many of our supporters and members of the public.”
Staff were available to give additional information during the tours. While this was not an adoption event, nine animals were put on hold for adoption by interested parties.
Guests took a self-guided tour around the shelter to see the reception area, the adoptable cat and dog rooms, the meet-and-greet yard, the staff room, the flex room that holds the pet food pantry, the surgical suite where animals receive thorough intake exams and are spayed and neutered and the memorial garden honoring deceased pets.
Now with their own surgical suite, AVHS staff can provide low-cost, in-house programs for spaying and neutering community animals including feral cats. Mobile veterinarian Annie Schultz visits to assist with animals, including spaying and neutering, on Tuesdays.
The flex room also held a litter of nine 6-week-old puppies rescued from New Mexico. Foster and volunteer coordinator Heather Mills explained that the puppies were found in great shape, but mom dog Val, also currently at AVHS, was in “really rough shape”, and the AVHS staff is currently working to get her weight up.
Terry West with Heart of the Rockies Radio was present to give a live broadcast of the event. “Mostly playing with the puppies,” he added with a laugh.
“We’ve done so much in the last 3 or 4 years that we wanted to give the public the opportunity to come and take a tour and see,” AVHS board chair Terri Buchanan said. “It makes us so happy to see it all come to fruition, and it was such a hard decision at the time to tear this (building) down and start from the ground up.”
Following changes to the building, everything else began changing for the best, including the foster program. The best thing to come from the COVID period, Buchanan said, was the increase in foster families for the animals. With so many people having to stay home, there were plenty of volunteers to take on foster duties and help socialize the animals.
Just in 2021, AVHS housed 102 canines and 153 felines through the Foster Program. The shelter helped a total of 1,273 animals through its many programs that year, developing an average length of stay for animals at 16.9 days and a Live Release Rate of 97.8 percent.
Buchanan has been on the board for over 4 years, going on her thierd year as chair, and she’s very happy to keep helping animals through this improved facility.
“I love what I do,” she said. “It’s a little tiring. Sometimes you’ll think, ‘Oh, what did I get into?’ But it’s fun, and it’s so rewarding.”
