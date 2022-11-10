Ark-Valley Humane Society welcomed the public to the Paws for Thanks open house on Nov. 6. In spite of the chilly weather, 90 guests arrived to explore the shelter and meet the staff and adoptable cats and dogs.

Because November is known as a time of giving thanks, AVHS felt this was the ideal month to hold such an event.

