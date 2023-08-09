Buena Vista, Colo. - The board of directors of Ark-Valley Humane Society, (AVHS), a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care, is excited to announce the appointment of the organization’s new Executive Director, Nikki Ritter.
Ritter has been a part of the AVHS staff team for more than four years in multiple roles at the organization, most recently as Medical and Transfer Coordinator. AVHS is thrilled to have a skilled and hard working individual lead the organization into the future of animal sheltering while serving animals in need.
“I am humbled and honored to be stepping into this new role. We have experienced great growth as a community-focused and forward-thinking organization throughout my time at AVHS,” said Ritter. “I look forward to leading these continued efforts and supporting our dedicated staff team as we work to improve the lives of companion animals, support the bond between people and pets, and cultivate relationships within our wonderful community.”
“The board of directors is extremely confident that Nikki will lead AVHS into the next chapter of growth and evolution for the organization,” said Terri Buchanan, AVHS board chair. “We will continue to be a resource to our community of pet lovers as we grow in the future, all with Nikki’s leadership.”
Ritter graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources. Prior to joining AVHS, she held various positions in fish and wildlife research, animal care husbandry, and wildlife fieldwork.
The board of directors would also like to commend outgoing Executive Director, Amber Vanleuken, for her years of dedicated service to AVHS. AVHS saw incredible growth under Amber’s leadership, with a tremendous focus on compassion for the animals, support to staff, fosters and volunteers and strength and integrity through challenges in the industry and community. The organization is endlessly grateful for the work she has done.
If you have any questions please contact Emy Nettleblad at enettleblad@ark-valley.org.
Founded in 1991, Ark-Valley Humane Society advocates for the welfare of all animals through compassion and care. With a Live Release Rate of 98%, Ark-Valley Humane Society is dedicated to providing each animal with the care they deserve and the hope for a second chance. In 2022, AVHS sheltered 677 dogs and cats. Over 1,833 animals were helped through our programs and services. Our vision for the future is a safe and humane world for all companion animals.
