DENVER – A Buena Vista-based outfitter company is suing the federal government and asking a judge to bar implementing a new hourly wage rule.
Arkansas Valley Adventure company, doing business as AVA Rafting and Zipline, filed the lawsuit Dec. 7 in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
AVA Rafting and Zipline’s web site states the business offers “a variety of outdoor outdoor activities all across the state.”
Duke Bradford, the company’s owner, and Colorado River Outfitters Association are plaintiffs in addition to the company.
Their lawsuit states that the association is a nonprofit group representing river rafting outfitters and has more than 150 independently operating members. The vast majority “operate on federal lands under special use permits” from the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management.
They are represented by attorneys (in Washington, D.C.) of the Pacific Legal Foundation.
Defendants are the labor department, its wage and hour division and the president.
“Outfitters and guides on federal lands are not federal contractors,” the 20-page lawsuit states. “Yet President Biden, acting through the U.S. Department of Labor, has now ordered them to be lumped in with federal contractors and adopt a wage model that is fundamentally incompatible with the way that the guiding industry operates.”
–– Story developing
