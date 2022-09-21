The 5k runners prepare for the start

The 5k runners prepare for the start signal from the shade of McPhelemy Park.

 Andrea Newell

Around 300 participants joined the Autumn Run on Sept. 17, many for the first time.

Formerly known as the Autumn Color Run, the Autumn Run was directed this year under Jason and Jill Maher of One Love Endurance Events. The event was previously directed by Mark Krasnow for several years.

