Around 300 participants joined the Autumn Run on Sept. 17, many for the first time.
Formerly known as the Autumn Color Run, the Autumn Run was directed this year under Jason and Jill Maher of One Love Endurance Events. The event was previously directed by Mark Krasnow for several years.
“We had a great time on Saturday for the Autumn Run,” Jill said. “It was fantastic to have so many visitors to BV, and I enjoyed seeing so many local residents out there too. I heard from several participants that they are glad to have the run going again.”
Runners took to the roads for the 5K course, the 10K course and the Half Marathon course. A 1-kilometer Fun Run was also held that morning, the participants consisting of several children running as fast as they could around the Town Lake.
Alamosa resident Sylvia Daugherty enjoyed the 5K run and the environment it took her through.
“I went a lot faster than I thought I would,” she said. “That felt really nice.” She added that she would definitely do it again next year.
Josh Shanks of Engelwood said he hadn’t run a 5k since middle school, but this one “felt good. It was fun to get out and get a good run in, hang out with friends. It’s always a good time.
“It’s a super pretty spot,” he added. “I love that you guys put this on. I look forward to doing it again in the future.”
After running the 10K, Buena Vista resident David Hoyt said his calves were feeling tight, but he added that he still felt good afterward, “a lot better than I thought I’d feel.”
More into bicycling, Hoyt was talked into running by his friends and he began to enjoy it. He had joined the BOLDERBoulder 10K as a kid but had walked most of the course.
In the Autumn Run 10K, he was one of the first runners for the day to come jogging back over the finish line.
“I want to thank all the people who put it on,” he said. “It was really fun.”
Running all the way from the Cottonwood Lake Campground, Denver resident Jordan Herrera thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful scenery while running the Half Marathon and said she couldn’t have asked for better weather that day.
“The leaves were changing some but not all the way. It would have been nice if they were changing all the way, but it was still so pretty,” she said.
Herrera had just finished the Georgetown to Idaho Springs Half Marathon last month and was ready to take on another mountain run.
“I think there was a good amount of people,” she said of the Autumn Run Half Marathon. “It’s really fun, it’s a beautiful run,” she said.
Returning for another year as the Autumn Run Fairy, Linda Andersen stationed herself on the homestretch as she has in years past to encourage and guide runners to the finish line, a job she has take on for around 30 years.
“They called me the Fun Run Fairy,” she said. “It was mainly set up for the little kids that do the 1-mile. They wanted them to have a little something.
“My daughter was the chairman of the race some years ago, and she said, ‘Mom, you have so many costumes. Why don’t you be the fairy?’ People like that,” she said.
A lot of people have recognized her from her years teaching and are always excited to see her return as the fairy each year.
“Since I’m retired, it kind of keeps me connected with the community which I love doing,” she said.
Many runners thanked Andersen for her guidance and encouragement as they passed by on Saturday. One pair of runners told her she was their favorite. Sometimes, students she had taught who have since grown up come over to talk to her and give her their appreciation.
Andersen had just gotten back from Texas before this year’s Autumn Run and wasn’t sure if she felt like being the Autumn Fairy again, but in the end, she decided to continue the tradition.
“Every time I do it, it’s exciting for me, even though I have bad hips and knees so I can’t really run around,” she said. “I have to stay in one spot.”
As she is usually stationed at the turn to West Lake Street, people have come to expect to see her there, encouraging runners and directing them to the finish line.
“I talked to Jill and I said, ‘You might want to get a younger fairy … who can go to the park and mill around.’ And she said, ‘As long as you will do it, we will have you. We don’t want to get anybody else; we just want you.’ That was kind of sweet,” Andersen said.
The Mahers’ overall experience with directing this year’s event went great, Jill said. “There is a lot that goes into organizing a run, and we could not have done it without Mark Krasnow and Candace Bryans as advisors, our volunteer squad who gave their time and energy, local businesses in Chaffee County that are our sponsors, EMTS Jared, Baylee and Brent and the USFS, Chaffee County Government and the Town of BV for the ability to work so easily with them.”
They are also thankful for the work of local photographers Shane Bumgarner and Steve Trujillo, as well as the help from volunteers with Starpoint, elevateHER, the Boys and Girls Club and the Optimist Club.
“These groups already do so much to help in our community, and they gave of their time on Saturday for the Autumn Run. We are making donations to these organizations and appreciate their eagerness to help with the Autumn Run,” Jill said.
The Mahers are all too willing to bring back the Autumn Run in the third weekend of September next year.
“While we think this year went pretty well, we are already making a list of improvements and additions to make this run and post-race really spectacular,” Jill added.
