Buena Vista, Colo. - Generous supporters Ruth and Greg Phillips, Sarah and Bob McMahon, Junia and Bill Fitzgerald, Cindy and; Mike Newell, Judy Hamontre and Tom Purvis are rallying YOU to help raise crucial funds for Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Every donation in the month of August will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $17,000! This is made possible by the generosity of the Phillips, McMahons, Fitzgeralds, Newells, Hamontre and Purvis. Our goal is to raise $34,000 this month. Help us reach our goal to receive the full match!
Donations help us serve the homeless pets of Chaffee County and beyond. We offer a myriad of pet-retention services including our community pet food pantry, behavior intervention training vouchers, and low-cost spay neuter vouchers. Find out more about our programs and services at www.ark-valley.org
You can donate online at https://www.ark-valley.org/donate/ or send a check or cash to P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211. You can also stop in at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista CO during our hours of operation: Monday through Saturday from 12 - 5 p.m.. If you have any questions, please contact Emy Nettleblad at enettleblad@ark-valley.org
