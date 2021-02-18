Atmos Energy responded last Wednesday to a natural gas outage caused by a third-party construction crew late Tuesday night, Feb. 9.
Atmos received notification that its supplier had completed repairs on its transmission pipeline at 5:14 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, said Atmos Energy Corporation manager of public affairs Kurtis Paradisa.
Although Atmos had anticipated Tuesday that 200 customers would be impacted by the service outage, Paradisa said Wednesday that “less than 100 customers” were affected.
