Atmos Energy filed to address recovery of natural gas price impacts associated with the February 2021 extreme weather event as permitted by Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
The energy provider made the announcement last week.
Customers will receive notice in their June monthly billing statement. The same statement can be seen at www.atmosenergy.com/COtariffs=
Atmos is proposing it be allowed to recover costs in a manner that would increase average residential customer bills by no more than $3 to $6 per month over the term of recovery across all of its rate areas.
Atmos has not applied to adjust its gas cost adjustment rates in this proceeding. Any change in gas costs recovered through customer bills would take place in a separate subsequent proceeding, according to an Atmos statement.
To file written comments or objections with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission write to 1560 Broadway, Suite 250, Denver, CO, 80202 and or email to dora_puc_complaints@state.co.us
