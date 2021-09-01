The Chaffee County Assessor’s Office renovation work at the County Courthouse complex began Aug. 30 and is scheduled to last through the end of the year.
The Assessor’s Office will continue to be open for business during renovation, with the public reception area now in room No. 215, just down the hall from its regular office facilities on the second floor of 104 Crestone. On-site signage will direct visitors to the temporary office locations.
Planned upgrades for the Assessor’s Office space include new electrical and HVAC systems to replace the wiring and ducting infrastructure, as well as general security enhancements. The reconfigured workspace will have partitions that offer a more functional space for staff and clients while also offering a safer environment that can better accommodate COVID precautions.
The Assessor’s Office will begin its interim relocation next week.
Temporary disruptions to phone and email may occur during the move and construction, but staff will continue to be as responsive as possible.
The phone line is 719-539-4016 for any questions or needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.