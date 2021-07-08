Here’s what’s on the agenda for the upcoming meeting of the Buena Vista board of trustees on Tuesday, 13:
Public hearings will take place for licenses to be issued for The Slammer, a bar which will supplant the Jailhouse at 412 East Main Street, and the town’s first retail marijuana license.
Ascend Cannabis has been approved by the state of Colorado.
“That process has gone through, so now it’s to the local jurisdiction,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett.
The board will consider a resolution to approve budget amendments. Puckett said an agreement with CDOT concerning Main Street lighting would be included in this resolution.
Housing issues will again be discussed. A resolution on an intergovernmental agreement on the multijurisdictional housing authority will be discussed.
“We had already been paying for the housing director, Becky Gray, out of our housing fund. Instead of funding the housing director, it becomes our contribution to the Housing Authority,” said Puckett.
Short-term rental policy discussion is also likely to continue “now that the board has actually made statements about what we want to protect or put more teeth into,” said Puckett, referring to issues such as community feel and outsized outside investment.
