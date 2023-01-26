Thursday
Jan. 26
GREAT DECISIONS: ENERGY GEOPOLITICS Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Access to oil and gas has long held an influence over geopolitics and international relations. As more countries move toward sustainable energy and supply chain shortages affect the availability of oil and gas, how will this change the way in which the United States interacts with the outside world? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
Friday
Jan. 27
ROCK RUN GIVES: LAST FRIDAYS Jan. 27. Rock Run Gives will donate 50% of all proceeds from the last Friday of each month to a chosen organization. Both in-store purchases as well as online sales will count towards the contribution. The chosen organization for Jan. 27 is Ark Valley Humane Society. Visit. www.ark-valley.org for more information. The schedule for “Last Fridays” can be found online at rockrungallery.com
PILATES/MEDITATION Jan. 27, 12 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Deepen the mind/body connection in this spin on traditional Pilates. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Weekend
Jan. 28-29
BEGINNER UKULELE Jan. 28, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. Ukuleles available for checkout.
Monday
Jan. 30
GIRLS C-TEAM BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 30, 5 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Centauri High School.
BOYS C-TEAM BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 30, 6:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Centauri High School.
Tuesday
Jan. 31
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Jan. 31, noon - 1 p.m. Randall Munroe chats about his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Wednesday
Feb. 1
GIRLS MS BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 1, 4 p.m., Buena Vists High School White Gym. Vs. Cañon City Middle School.
LOOKING FORWARD
DUAL WRESTLING MATCH Feb. 2, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Florence High School.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: THE VILLAGE Feb. 3, 10 a.m., 414 East Main St. Learn about life in small villages around the world and the work Fair Trade shops do in promoting fair wage for people’s work. After storytime, families can craft, using Fair Trade materials.
PUZZLE & GAME SWAP Feb. 4, 9 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Bring games and puzzles your family has outgrown to the library and swap them out for something “new to you.” Stay and play games available at the library and enter a drawing to win a free game.
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY DANCE Feb. 4, 7 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No partner or experience are necessary. Come, make a new friend, listen to a live local band and enjoy some fun exercise by dancing.
FAMILY TAKE AND MAKE KIT Feb. 6, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore ways to make flowers with crepe paper and tissue paper, build an agamograph as well as a model of a human heart.
MASTERY AGING PROGRAM Feb. 6, 9:30 - 11 a.m. Chaffee County Public Health will be offering a 10-week health and wellness program, held Mondays, to residents 55 and over. Participants will earn points for positive actions and rewards. Registration for either the virtual (take from anywhere) or in-person class is now open. In-person space is limited. Cost is $99. For more details, please visit the www.emilymarquis.com/events
COLLEGE FINANCIAL AID Feb. 6, 4 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Need college financial aid options? Learn about resources and FAFSA and receive assistance on starting an application.
QIGONG Feb. 6, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
MEDITATION PRACTICE Feb. 7, 5:15 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
CELTIC KNOT VALENTINE Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to draw a Celtic knot, a beautiful symbol of eternity, perfect for your Valentine.
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays (starting Jan. 31), noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 217 Crossman Avenue, Buena Vista. 2 p.m. meetings on Feb. 5, Feb. 19. 719-937-1271
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Kids into Learning Things (KILT) Feb. 7 & 21, 10 a.m. - noon. A wide variety of topics will be covered in this learning/gathering time for elementary-age students.
Tunes for Tots Mondays (No class Feb. 20), 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.