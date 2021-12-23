LOOKING FORWARD
Central Colorado Humanists Science Sunday Jan. 2, 10 a.m. The program will feature a Zoom presentation by Bill Sample presenting “Aircraft Design and Operation for Safety.” Q&A with audience at the conclusion. The program can be accessed at centralcoloradhumanists.org or at us02web.zoom.us/j/88610730441?pwd=L0svb1JlNXIwTHBuVVZGUndnQXFKdz09
Wiggles & Giggles Jan. 7, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
MAKING IT FRIDAYS: LUMINARIA Jan. 7, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Press dried flowers or paper silhouettes to create a simple lantern for winter decorating.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: KITCHENS AND COOKIES Jan. 7, 10 - 11 a.m., Trail West Lodge, 18800 Trail W Dr. Features the story “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” and cookies.
YOGA Jan 7, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
AGING MASTERY PROGRAM Wednesdays, Jan. 12 - March 16 , 10:30 a.m. - noon. Classes are virtual or in-person and will explore navigating longer lives, physical activity, sleep, healthy eating and hydration, financial fitness, medication management, advanced planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement. Participants will earn points for positive actions and rewards. Registration is open at community-education.coloradomtn.edu/
NAKED EYE ASTRONOMY Jan. 28, 3:30 - 8 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon classroom session reviewing constellation patterns, changes in the night sky through the seasons and lunar cycles. Then after a brief break for dinner, venture outside to focus on basic naked eye astronomy. Register online at community-education.coloradomtn.edu
ONGOING EVENTS
WINTER BREAK READING BINGO through Jan. 7, Buena Vista Public Library. Cozy up with books and play Winter Break Reading BINGO! Open to readers of all ages. A “BINGO” wins a prize. Complete the entire card (“blackout”) and be entered for the grand prize! Drop in anytime to grab your card.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
