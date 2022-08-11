Thursday
Aug. 11
ANNUAL OPTIMIST CLUB CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m., Collegiate Peaks Golf Course. Shotgun start. Two-person teams, scramble. Prizes for Low Net Team, Low Gross Team, Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive. $65 per person; fees include greens fees, breakfast and lunch (golf cart not included).
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 11, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Tim Burt.
LIVE MUSIC AT THE LARIAT Aug. 11, 9 p.m. Music by The Stews. Cost: $10.
Friday
Aug. 12
COFFEE WITH THE BUTTERFLIES Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m. Bring your mug and join butterfly ecologist Sara Simpson for a morning coffee walk with the butterflies along the Monarch Spur trail. Register at https://bit.ly/3Jq8NXm
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 12, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Bob Weir.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS TOWN HALL Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue. Debate between candidates for County Commissioner: Adriane Kuhn, Brandon Becker and P.T. Woods. Dan R. from Heart of the Rockies Radio will be the moderator. The audience will have an opportunity to ask questions afterwards.
Weekend
Aug. 13-14
HCFAA FALL MIDDLE SCHOOL MUSICAL AUDITIONS Aug. 13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ. Auditions for “Mary Poppins Jr.” will be handled in a “workshop” manner with groups of six students, one hour per group. Participation is $40 per student. Please email hcfaabv@gmail.com back to confirm an audition time slot. Sign ups close Aug.11.
GOLD RUSH DAYS Aug. 13-14, McPhelemy Park. Third leg of the Triple Crown Burro races, Quack-Tastic Rubber Duck Race, live music, vendors, food trucks, artists, face painting, gem mining and historical reenactments.
GOLD RUSH DAYS LIVE MUSIC McPhelemy Park. Aug. 13: Alex & Bonnie, 10 - 11:30 a.m.; Smith & Friends Duo, 2 - 3:30 p.m.; David Lawrence & The Spoonful, 6 - 8 p.m. Aug. 14: CMA All-Stars, 10 - 11:30 a.m.; Alex & Bonnie, 12 - 1:30 p.m.; Royal Street Ramblers Trio, 2 - 3:30 p.m.
OPTIMIST CLUB PANCAKE BREAKFAST Aug. 13, 7 - 10 a.m., Columbine Park, behind K’s. All-you-can-eat breakfast with pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. $9 ages 12 and older, $4 ages 5-11, free fo under 5 years.
MADAMS OF CENTRAL COLORADO Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Tickets $20, available online at buenavistaheritage.org
COWBOY CHURCH Aug. 14, 8:30 a.m., McPhelemy Park.
RUNAWAY EXPRESS AT THE HIDEOUT Aug. 14, 4 p.m., 22865 Maud Lane, Buena Vista. Tickets are suggested at $20 per person. Feel free to bring your own beverages.
Monday
Aug. 15
QIGONG Aug. 15, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS CHORALE REHEARSALS Aug. 15, 6 - 8:30 p.m., ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Rd. Rehearsals starting for Christmas concert. No formal auditions to join, only a fundamental knowledge or familiarity with music; new members welcome. For more information, visit collegiatepeakschorale.org or contact Brandon Chism at collegiatepeakschorale@gmail.com
Wednesday
Aug. 17
ARTIST’S PALETTE: RECYCLED METAL WIND SPINNER Aug. 17, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Repurpose aluminum cans to create decorative outdoor wind spinners, or use as lively party decor. All supplies provided. Visit buenavistalibrary.org to register.
CORDOVA MEMORIAL DINNER Aug. 17, 4 - 7:30 p.m., Jan’s Restaurant. Memorial dinner to raise funds for the Cordova family. Serving spaghetti. Minimum $12 donation.
MUSIC ON THE LAWN Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m., The Lawn at the Surf Hotel. Music by Secret Six Jazz Band. Free concert.
LOOKING FORWARD
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK Aug. 18, 10 a.m. Meet by the restrooms at McPhelemy Park. Bring a towel or yoga mat.
LIVE MUSIC AT THE LARIAT Aug. 18, 8 p.m. Music by Sam Morrow. Cost: $10.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Andrea Earley Coen, Tom Plant and Bruce Warren.
LIVE MUSIC AT THE LARIAT Aug. 19, 9:30 p.m. Music by Mama Magnolia. Cost: $10.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Aug. 20, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Speaker will be Sue Hernandez on “A Place to Belong.” Special feature by Beth Ritchie of BV Hope. Music by Betty Dethmers and Sherry Thomas. $10 per person, $5 for 30 years and under. Refreshments provided. Please RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Judy 719-395-8230
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 22, 7 - 8 p.m. Bestselling author and emergency room physician Michele Harper will discuss many of the lessons she’s learned on her inspiring personal journey and the success of her memoir ‘The Beauty in Breaking.’ For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
HAVEN FOR HOPE GALA FUNDRAISER Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion. The evening will include a dinner, auction and a special presentation by a woman survivor of human trafficking. Purchase individual tickets or hots a table of 8 or 10 guests at www.havenforhopeco.org. Director Beth Ritchie, buenavistahope@gmail, 719-395-6938
DEAD ON THE LAWN Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., The Lawn at the Surf Hotel. Special tribute to the Grateful Dead featuring legendary artists Rob Eaton, Jim Allard, Tyler Grant, Bill McKay, Wally Ingram and Jake Wolf. Free concert.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 25, 10 - 11 a.m. Liz Wiseman, New York Times best selling author, researcher and executive adviser talks about her latest book ‘Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact.’ For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
SONGWRITING WORKSHOP Aug. 27-28, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Hideout, 22865 Maud Lane, Buena Vista. Workshop led by Jim Jones and Mariam Funke. Concert on Aug. 27, 7 - 9 p.m. $200 per person for both days and concert.
PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION. The second annual ‘Rally in the Valley’ Tournament registration will continue until Aug. 29. The tournament will be held Sept. 16, 17 and 18 at Centennial Park, 410 W Rainbow Blvd, Salida. Divisions include Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles. Cost $35, $10/event. To register, go to www.PickleballBrackets.com
For more information, contact Stephanie McDonald at: smcdonald1107@hotmail.com
