Thursday
Feb. 2
DUAL WRESTLING MATCH Feb. 2, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Florence High School.
Friday
Feb. 3
DESTINATION STORY TIME: THE VILLAGE Feb. 3, 10 a.m., 414 East Main St. Learn about life in small villages around the world and the work Fair Trade shops do in promoting fair wage for people’s work. After storytime, families can craft, using Fair Trade materials.
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 3, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Vanguard.
BOYS C-TEAM BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 3, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Vanguard.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Vanguard.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Vanguard.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 3, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Vanguard.
Weekend
Feb. 4-5
PUZZLE & GAME SWAP Feb. 4, 9 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Bring games and puzzles your family has outgrown to the library and swap them out for something “new to you.” Stay and play games available at the library and enter a drawing to win a free game.
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY DANCE Feb. 4, 7 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No partner or experience are necessary. Come, make a new friend, listen to a live local band and enjoy some fun exercise by dancing.
CENTRAL COLORADO HUMANISTS SUNDAY SCIENCE Feb. 5, 10 a.m., the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. Celebrate the birth of Charles Darwin with a presentation on “Genetic Mutations, the Heart of Evolution.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and cake included. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Masks are welcome but not required.
Monday
Feb. 6
FAMILY TAKE AND MAKE KIT Feb. 6, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore ways to make flowers with crepe paper and tissue paper, build an agamograph as well as a model of a human heart. Grab a kit while supplies last.
MASTERY AGING PROGRAM Feb. 6, 9:30 - 11 a.m. Chaffee County Public Health will be offering a 10-week health and wellness program, held Mondays, to residents 55 and over. Participants will earn points for positive actions and rewards. Registration for either the virtual (take from anywhere) or in-person class is now open. In-person space is limited. Cost is $99. For more details, please visit the www.emilymarquis.com/events
COLLEGE FINANCIAL AID Feb. 6, 4 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Need college financial aid options? Learn about resources and FAFSA and receive assistance on starting an application.
QIGONG Feb. 6, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday
Feb. 7
MEDITATION PRACTICE Feb. 7, 5:15 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
Feb. 8
CELTIC KNOT VALENTINE Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to draw a Celtic knot, a beautiful symbol of eternity, perfect for your Valentine.
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON Feb. 8, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. No main dish this time so bring potluck casseroles or salads as well as your place setting. Ron and Linda Rak will present a program on their travels to New Zealand and Australia. Door prizes will be awarded.
FREE LEGAL SELF-HELP CLINIC Feb. 8, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
GIRLS MS BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 8, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Harrison Middle School.
LOOKING FORWARD
BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION: COLOR LAYERING, PART 2 Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore color layering and blending techniques, learn about color theory, and create a color menu to enhance botanical illustrations in this two-part class. Register at forms.gle/nJXDEmFrg7km73v48
SHINE A LIGHT ON SLAVERY DAY Feb. 9, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E. St. An overview of what is happening in Chaffee County and a video Global Broadcast from A21 showing what is happening worldwide, helping others learn how to identify and prevent trafficking and help those who are trapped. www.bvhope.org
GREAT DECISIONS: WAR CRIMES Feb. 9, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. What is a war crime? How does this definition apply to recent events in Ukraine? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom at bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Feb. 9, 5 - 6 p.m. New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper discusses the enchanting third installment of her popular “The Witches of Thistle Grove” series. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
CCW YOUTH WRITING CONTEST Feb. 10-March 10. Two featured categories: Junior division for 10- to 13-year-olds writing stories of 500-1,000 words and senior category for 14- to 18-year-olds writing stories of 600-1,500 words. Detailed submission guidelines, more details about the Youth Writing Contest and information about CCWE can be found online at www.ccwritersexchange.org
PILATES/MEDITATION Feb. 10, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BILINGUAL YOGA Feb. 14, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
ONGOING EVENTS
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays (starting Jan. 31), noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 217 Crossman Avenue, Buena Vista. 2 p.m. meetings on Feb. 5, Feb. 19. 719-937-1271
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
Buena Vista Library
Kids into Learning Things (KILT) Feb. 7 & 21, 10 a.m. - noon. A wide variety of topics will be covered in this learning/gathering time for elementary-age students.
Tunes for Tots Mondays (No class Feb. 20), 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
HIKING CLUB Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
