Friday
March 31
CCH SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION DEADLINE March 31. The Central Colorado Humanists are currently accepting scholarship applications for fall 2023. Applications are available at www.centralcoloradohumanists.org with specific instructions for completing and submitting applications. Questions about the application process may be sent to scholarships@centralcoloradohumanists.org
VARSITY TOURNAMENT BASEBALL GAME March 31, Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Monte Vista at 11 a.m. and Meeker at 4 p.m.
ROCK RUN GIVES: LAST FRIDAYS March 31. Rock Run Gives will donate 50% of all proceeds from the last Friday of each month to a chosen organization. Both in-store purchases as well as online sales will count towards the contribution. The chosen organization for March 31 is SOIL Sangre de Cristo.
Weekend
April 1-2
INTRODUCTION TO DRIP IRRIGATION April 1, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the benefits of drip irrigation, review the required components and assemble a drip system for your own garden. All supplies provided. RSVP at bit.ly/3yjR7l8
VARSITY BASEBALL TOURNAMENT April 1, 3 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Bayfield
AVMAD COMMUNITY DANCE April 1, 7 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No partner or experience are necessary. Enjoy a live local band. For more information, contact Lee at 210-275-3355.
PALM SUNDAY SEDER MEAL April 2, 5 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison St., Buena Vista. The parish will provide lamb and beef, and beverages. Please bring a side dish or salad to share with the potluck dinner. Light desserts are welcome. Tickets are available at the church office Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (closed noon - 1 p.m.) or immediately following masses. $5.00 for adults; $3 for children aged 6 – 12; age 5 and under are free. For more information, call the office at 719.395.8424 or Janine at 719.395.6597
Monday
April 3
QIGONG April 3, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS HONOR JAZZ BAND CONCERT April 3, 7 p.m., Performance Commons, Buena Vista High School. Featuring guest directors Dan Bell with the high school group and Kathy Azari with the middle school group. The concert is open to the public, and is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.
Tuesday
April 4
BILINGUAL YOGA April 4, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK April 4, 5 - 6 p.m. Presenting an hour with highly-acclaimed author Kate Beaton. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
MEDITATION April 4, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
April 5
SOLAR 101 April 5, noon. Ark Valley Energy Future presentation via Google. To register, email tmolson8550@gmail.com with “AVEF Talk” in the subject line. Registration is required but the online event is free.
KAMERA KIDS April 5, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Participants gain an introduction to basic photography skills in this 7-part class. Please call the library at (719) 395-8700 to be added to the waitlist.
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT April 5, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
LOOKING FORWARD
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 6, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. St. Mary’s.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: SOULED OUT T-SHIRTS April 7, 10 - 11 a.m., 109 Cottonwood Ave. Hear a few fun stories and watch both the printing press and embroidery machine at work. Make your own fashion design with patterns and crayons.
PILATES/MEDITATION April 7, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE April 7, 6 p.m., ClearView Community Church.
MOST EGGCELLENT 5K & COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT April 8, McPhelemy Park. Free community Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m. 80s-themed 5K, 11 a.m. Participants receive a race shirt and a finisher’s award from Rocky Mountain Engraving. For more information or to register, visit www.oneloveendurance.com
EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES April 9, 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., ClearView Community Church.
CTU YOUTH FISHING CAMP APPLICATION DEADLINE April 10. Colorado Trout Unlimited’s Youth Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp will again occur June 11-17 just over Cottonwood Pass at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park. Chosen campers must pay a $50 application fee after selection. For more information and to complete applications, visit coloradotu.org/youthcamp
FREE LEGAL SELF HELP CLINIC April 12, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
ONGOING EVENTS
GOOD PET/BAD PORTRAIT FUNDRAISER March 23-April 2. AVHS volunteer artists donate their time and talents to create portraits of community pets via photo submissions. Submit photos of your pet(s) at www.ark-valley.org/events/good-pet-bad-portrait/. Submissions cost $20 per portrait. Once completed, the artist will mail your pet’s portrait to you directly, or arrange for pickup at AVHS’s main location at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista. For questions, please contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
