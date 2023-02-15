Thursday
Feb. 16
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Feb. 16, 11 a.m. - noon. Award-winning author Grace M. Cho discusses her memoir “Tastes Like War.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Feb. 16, 5 - 7 p.m., Stardust Event Center, 16450 Co Rd 306, Buena Vista. Meet face to face with other business professionals, learn more about their businesses or organizations and share information on your product or service while enjoying great food and beverages. Admission is free to members and $15 for non-members.
Friday
Feb. 17
RESOURCE FAIR AND TOWN HALL FOR RURAL VETERANS Feb. 17, Buena Vista Community Center, Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St. One-on-one support with VA benefits and services provided by VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. Resource fair, 12 - 2 p.m.; town hall, 2 - 3 p.m.
ART SHOW AND OPEN HOUSE Feb. 17, 5 p.m., Kesner Building, 349 E. Ninth St., Salida. Free and open to the public. Appetizers and beverages provided. For more information, contact CMC Salida at 719-530-7900. For more about the Salida campus, visit coloradomtn.edu/campuses/salida/
Weekend
Feb. 18-19
CANVAS & COCKTAILS Registration ends Feb. 18, Sorelle’s Delicatessen. Rescheduled to March 24 from Feb. 24. Join artist Lindsay Rasmussen to create a beautiful landscape in acryllic paints, 6 - 8 p.m. Cost: $70, includes appetizer, dinner, dessert, one drink, paint supplies and instruction (additional drinks and gluten free available at extra charge). Register at www.chaffeearts.com/dinenpaint
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Feb. 18, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Peter Andersen, youth and family pastor. Special feature and music will focus on Elvis and special couples. Refreshments served. $10 per person. RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Judy 719-395-8230
WALDEN CHAMBER CONCERT Feb. 19, 3 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Pre-concert Informance at 2 p.m., presented by Walden’s artistic director and concert pianist Jo Boatright. Concert tickets are available at www.WaldenChamberMusic.org, at the SteamPlant and on the SteamPlant website. In-person and livestream admission for purchase at salidasteamplant.com
Tuesday
Feb. 21
MEDITATION PRACTICE Feb. 21, 5:15 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
Feb. 22
ARTIST’S PALETTE: TENERIFFE RAFFIA WEAVING Feb. 22 & 23, noon - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to weave with raffia palm fiber. Teneriffe can be used to create the centerpiece for a pine needle basket, a dream catcher, insets in fabric or incorporated weavings. Register at forms.gle/h4jVYBCr8256jNP29
LOOKING FORWARD
GREAT DECISIONS: CHINA AND THE U.S. Feb. 23. Buena Vista Public Library. How will the United States respond to China’s growing global presence? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom at bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
BOYS MS WRESTLING MATCH Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. TBD.
SPIRITUAL DISCOVERY IN A TIME OF UPHEAVAL Feb. 23, 7 - 8 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Looking for new ways to find peace during turbulent times? Come to a free talk open to all sharing Bible-based ideas for responding to the challenges that arise in life. www.christiansciencebv.com/lecture-2023.html
ROCK RUN GIVES: LAST FRIDAYS Feb. 24. Rock Run Gives will donate 50% of all proceeds from the last Friday of each month to a chosen organization. Both in-store purchases as well as online sales will count towards the contribution. The chosen organization for Feb. 24 is elevateHER.
QIGONG Feb. 27, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
BILINGUAL YOGA Feb. 28, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
ONGOING EVENTS
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 217 Crossman Avenue, Buena Vista. 2 p.m. meeting on Feb. 19. 719-937-1271
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
CCW YOUTH WRITING CONTEST Feb. 10-March 10. Two featured categories: Junior division for 10- to 13-year-olds writing stories of 500-1,000 words and senior category for 14- to 18-year-olds writing stories of 600-1,500 words. One entry per participant; electronic submissions only. Detailed submission guidelines, more details about the Youth Writing Contest and information about CCWE can be found online at www.ccwritersexchange.org
REGISTRATION FOR EMPOWERHER SPRING PROGRAM – elevateHER’s spring program begins March 3, runs 10 weeks and ends with their Capstone the first week of May. Participants will be able to enjoy spring activities like skiing, rock climbing and biking. The program is completely free for the participant; all transportation, gear, food and professional instruction will be provided. Space is limited; call or text (719) 285-4243 or email info@elevateherco.org to sign up.
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Kids into Learning Things (KILT) Feb. 21, 10 a.m. - noon. A wide variety of topics will be covered in this learning/gathering time for elementary-age students.
Tunes for Tots Mondays (No class Feb. 20), 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County – An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 – 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
