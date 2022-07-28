Thursday
July 28
8TH ANNUAL HABITAT MAC & CHEESE FUNDRAISER July 28, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Habitat for Humanity event at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs - outdoor pavilion. Silent auction included. Adult tickets in advance $25, $35 on the day of event & children ages 12 & under $10.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 28, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Gene Farrar.
LIBRARY MOVIE NIGHT July 28, 7 p.m., Comanche Drive-In. Featuring ‘Finding Nemo.’ Come early for fun and games. Free admission with any library card.
Friday
July 29
COMMUNITY POST OFFICE PROTEST July 29 & 30, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., at the corner of Brookdale and U.S. 24 both mornings. For more information, contact Mary Ann Uzelac, 719-395-5646 or (cell) 719-581-0197; or Grace Garret, 512-423-3222.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 29, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Michael and Tami.
Weekend
July 30-31
AVHH SUMMER SERVICE DAY July 30, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance to AVHH member households across Chafee County. Tasks include yard cleanup, weed removal, exterior window cleaning and touch-up painting. Lunch to follow in Salida, noon-1:30 p.m. Volunteer registration required online at https://bit.ly/3NR5g5e. Questions can be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC July 30, 1 p.m., The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. Bill Kelly.
Tabor Summer Celebración July 31, noon - 4 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Free block party with local vendors, balloons, face painting and more. The event moves indoors at 2 p.m. with a live movement, puppet performances and two full bands: The Bicicasa Basement Boys and Los Mocochetes. The shows’ tickets are $30, with a student price (ages 6 to 17) of $15, and are available through TaborOperaHouse.net
Monday
Aug. 1
CELEBRATE COLORADO DAY Aug. 1. Free admission in all Colorado state parks. All other park fees remain in effect including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations and hunting and fishing licenses. To begin planning a Colorado outdoor adventure, visit the CPW park finder.
FAMILY TAKE & MAKE Aug. 1, Buena Vista Public Library. Pick up a kit and create a homemade bird treat and bird strike preventing decal for a window. Available while supplies last. One kit per family; inquire at front desk.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING EDUCATIONAL CLASSES Aug. 1, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library; and Aug. 2, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Salida Regional Library. Classes taught by John DiGirolamo, the author of the book “It’s Not About the Sex”. Lunch will be provided by BV HOPE at both events.
QIGONG Aug. 1, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Wednesday
Aug. 3
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 3, noon - 1 p.m. Dr. Marcia Chatelain discusses her Pulitzer prize-winning book ‘Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America.’ For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 4, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Mountain Mantra.
DESTINATION STORY TIME Aug. 5, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center. From the BV Community Center, walk the river trail and learn about building trails, wildlife encounters and adventure right here in Buena Vista with the Buena Vista Single Track Coalition.
Traveling Art Show Aug. 5-31 at the Gunnison Arts Center, Sept. 3-15 at the Salida SteamPlant Theater, Sept. 17-Oct. 2 at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. All art in the show will be for sale and sales will be handled online through the Chaffee Arts website. Entry is first come, first serve and the online entry deadline will be July 1. Information about the show and online entry will be available online at www.chaffeearts.com
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Nobody Gets Hurt.
CPR AND FIRST AID CLASS Aug. 6, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 1 hour lunch break. Ages 14+. Training provided by the Chaffee County Fire Dept. Earn a CPR/First Aid certification in this course.
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Aug. 6, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. Jeff Perigo & Friends.
BOREAL TOAD MONITORING Aug. 9. Moderate hike to Bear Lake and Galena Lake near Leadville to collect key data on boreal toads and their habitat. Expect to spend all day in the field. More information upon registration at garna.org
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 9, 7 - 8 p.m. Liz Moore discusses her international bestseller ‘Long Bright River’ and her other works. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 11, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Tim Burt.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 12, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Bob Weir.
MADAMS OF CENTRAL COLORADO Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Tickets $20, available online at buenavistaheritage.org
GOLD RUSH DAYS Aug. 13-14, McPhelemy Park.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
CALL FOR ARTISTS IN LIBRARY EXHIBIT through July and August. Email chaffeearts@gmail.com if you would like to participate.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. At the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
