May 12
SALIDA FILM FESTIVAL May 12-15. 4-Day Passes are $80 and available at the Salida SteamPlant Box Office. Individual tickets are also available for $12 per program with the Special Presentation “Celebrate Local Cinema” available at $9 admission. For more information, visit salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/
GREAT DECISIONS: BIDEN’S AGENDA May 12, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How will the Biden administration treat foreign policy, among other policies, differently from the last?
Weekend
May 14-15
UKULELE JAM May 14, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
JOURNALING WORKSHOP May 14, noon - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Design your own journal (materials provided), learn journaling tips and techniques to start a journaling practice. Registration required, limit 12 people, teens and adults.
Monday
May 16
BROWNS CANYON RECREATION AREA CLEAN-UP May 16. The event will focus on about 200 dispersed campsites in the Browns Canyon/Raspberry Gulchcamping and recreation area. Volunteers can sign up and find out where to meet and what to bring by contacting browns.creek.alliance@gmail.com
C-TEAM DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL May 16, 4 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Baseball Field. Vs. Custer County.
QIGONG May 16, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind.
VARSITY BASEBALL GAME May 16, 6 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Baseball Field. Vs. Custer County.
Wednesday
May 18
ARBOR DAY AND ADOPT-A-TREE May 18-19, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Celebrate by helping the Town plant 24 trees. Bring a shovel, gloves, water and snacks.
LOOKING FORWARD
LUNCH AND LEARN: BEES May 19, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Active Minds presents a dive into the world of bees to examine the factors affecting these important species. Meeting ID: 789 315 4087 Passcode: 460227 or attend viewing party at the library.
INTRO TO DRAWING May 19, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn how to draw figures and gestures starting with simple geometric shapes. All materials provided. Registration required, limit 10 people.
31ST ANNUAL CLEAN UP GREEN UP May 21. Upwards of 200 volunteers will work along the banks of the Arkansas River, from Leadville to Cañon City and beyond, cleaning up trash and debris from the river corridor. Volunteer picnics will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at both Vandaveer Ranch and Buena Vista Public Works. Volunteers are invited to register online and check-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on May 21 at the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida, or at the Buena Vista Public Works shop, 755 Gregg Dr. in Buena Vista, to get supplies and a lunch voucher for the post-clean up volunteer picnic. For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106 or by email at landvolunteers@garna.org
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION May 21, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Sue Hernandez. Special feature by Denny Arter. Music by Boogie Lewis and Huck Burns. Refreshments provided. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 yrs. of age. RSVP-Please call Betty 395-6967
TOUCH A TRUCK May 21, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vandaveer Ranch. Salida Parks and Recreation hosts trucks and heavy equipment from all over Chaffee County for kids to come to play on and enjoy. 10 - 11 a.m. will be a “horn free” hour. If you would like to bring a truck, contact SalidaRaces@cityofsalida.com
UKULELE JAM May 21, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
TAILS ON THE TRAIL May 22, 9 a.m., Loyal Duke’s Dog Park, Salida. Family- and dog-friendly 5k run/walk benefitting Ark-Valley Humane Society. For more information or to register, visit ark-valley.org/events/tott/
YOGA May 23, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body with a yoga practice. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all levels. Please bring a yoga mat.
CKS PADDLEFEST May 27-30. Schedule of events found on ckspaddlefest.com
BLUEGRASS ON THE ARKANSAS May 28-29, Salida. Bands will perform Saturday evening starting at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m. Visit bluegrassonthearkansas.org for more information.
ONGOING EVENTS
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
