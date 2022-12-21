LOOKING FORWARD
Kids Into Learning Things Jan. 3, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Elementary students explore a wide variety of topics. January includes introductions to Biology and Chemistry.
MEDITATION PRACTICE Jan. 3, 5:15 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: IN BANK Jan. 6, 10 a.m., 106 N. Court St., Buena Vista. After storytime, tour the bank and see the big vault. Afterward, play money games with friends and watch the
change machine in action.
BEGINNER UKULELE Jan. 7, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. Ukuleles
available for checkout.
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY DANCE Jan. 7, 7 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No partner or experience are necessary.
BILINGUAL YOGA Jan. 10, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly
class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BV COMMUNITY COFFEE Jan. 11, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Pinon Room. Free and open to the public.
BUSINESS START UP/GROWTH WORKSHOP Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Expand ideas as an entrepreneur, or quickly establish a plan for high growth success as an existing business. Fee is $25; $15 for chamber members. Register at bit.ly/3WATikz
ONGOING EVENTS
GARNA PHOTO PRODUCT FUNDRAISER Products include notecard sets, a 2023 calendar and canvas and metal prints that showcase the natural beauty of the Upper Arkansas Valley. Order at bit.ly/3FM0apP. For questions, please contact GARNA at info@garna.org or at 719-539-5106.
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s supports older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow
shoveling service. To sign up:
https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information,
call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the
enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. Discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.