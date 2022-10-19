Thursday, Oct. 20
GREEN BURIAL - DUST TO DUST Oct. 20, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn about caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact. Discussion with Emily Miller, founder of the Colorado Burial Preserve and licensed funeral director. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
Weekend, Oct. 22-23
BEGINNER UKULELE Oct. 22, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. No instrument? Borrow a ukulele from the library.
PUMPKIN PATCH Oct. 22, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the field behind Avery Parsons Elementary School. Fundraiser for the BVHS cheerleaders. Pumpkins, games, face painting, food, bounce houses. $5 per person, $15 per family
SYNTHESIZER WORKSHOP Oct. 22, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Local musician Zac Baird will lead this three-part workshop on creating your own sounds using the Grandmother Moog synthesizer and the Model D app. All materials provided. Registration required at forms.gle/7XXgq4evxz66eDCQ7
Tuesday, Oct. 25
KIDS VOTE ON SCARECROW CONTEST Oct. 25. Kids can pick up scarecrow ballots at Stedman’s, Buena Vista Public Library and Once Upon a Time Trapeze Bookstore and vote in four categories: Funniest, Scariest, Most Creative and Your Favorite. Ballots are due back to these locations by Nov. 1. Ten kids’ ballots will be randomly drawn and winners will receive a local business gift card.
BILINGUAL YOGA Oct. 25, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm your mind and enjoy feel-good movement. Guidance provided in English and Spanish.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Oct. 25, 5 - 6 p.m. Historical fiction author Kate Quinn discusses her newest release, “The Diamond Eye,” and her other works. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Wednesday, Oct. 26
CITIZEN TASK FORCE MEETING Oct. 26, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., 307 W. Sackett Ave., Salida. Participants may attend in person or via Zoom at ahra.mobi/ctf. Agenda item requests may be submitted for consideration prior to the meeting by emailing ahra@state.co.us
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Oct. 26, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
BEGINNER UKULELE Oct. 29, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. No instrument? Borrow a ukulele from the library.
SYNTHESIZER WORKSHOP Oct. 29, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Local musician Zac Baird will lead this three-part workshop on creating your own sounds using the Grandmother Moog synthesizer and the Model D app. All materials provided. Registration required at forms.gle/7XXgq4evxz66eDCQ7
KILT (KIDS INTO LEARNING THINGS) Nov. 1, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Elementary students explore a wide variety of topics. November dates include STEM and team building challenges, followed by board and card games (so bring your favorites).
BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION: PART 1 OF 2 Nov. 2, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the skills to render plants in remarkable scientific detail and the artistic techniques needed to create beautiful and lasting plant portraits. Register at https://forms.gle/3JjqxvKJEM59ngoy9
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Nov. 2, 2 - 3 p.m. Writer, journalist broadcaster and speaker Lisa Napoli discusses her group biography of the four women whose voices defined NPR, “Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Nov. 2, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ARK VALLEY GYMNASTICS Nov. 4, 11 a.m., Ark Valley Gymnastics, 105 Isabel Court. After story time, Christy will guide the crew through different activities in her gym and model safe exploration and skill building with little gymnasts.
ONGOING EVENTS
2022 BV TOWN SCARECROW DISPLAY CONTEST through Oct. 24. Create a display of one or more scarecrows on your business property. Four winners will be selected for: Best Overall Display, Most Humorous, Most Creative and Scariest. Register at https://bit.ly/2022bvscarecrow by 5 p.m., Oct. 21. Judging will take place on or after Nov. 1. For questions, call or text (303) 895-1060.
ANNUAL FELINE AND FIDO PHOTO CONTEST through Oct. 30. Enter a pet’s photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/avhs or vote for another pet’s photo. There is a requested donation of $5 per photo submission. Votes are a $1 donation per vote with a $5 minimum. All photos submitted will be featured in the AVHS 2023 calendar. For questions about the photo contest, please contact Emy Luebbering at elueberring@ark-valley.org
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays, 10 a.m. The Salida Circus teaches stretches, games and circus skills including juggling, tumbling, parent tot acrobatics, stilt walking and so much more. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Teen Ambassadors third Friday of each month, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.