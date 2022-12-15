Thursday, Dec.15
CITIZEN TASK FORCE MEETING Dec. 15, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., 307 W Sackett Ave., Salida. Participants may attend in person or via Zoom at ahra.mobi/ctf. Agenda item requests may be submitted for consideration prior to the meeting by emailing ahra@state.co.us
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Dec. 15, 5 - 7 p.m., Collegiate Peaks Bank. Beer, wine, margaritas and light refreshments available. Admission is free to members and $15 for non-members. Register at buenavistacolorado.org/business-after-hours/
Friday, Dec. 16
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE Dec. 16, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., High Country Bank, 516 U.S. Hwy 24 N., Buena Vista. Join us for treats and cheers.
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 16, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Pagosa Springs.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Pagosa Springs.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Pagosa Springs.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Pagosa Springs.
Weekend, Dec. 17-18
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Christmas carol sing along and interactive Christmas card coloring. Speaker will be Pastor Joe Chambers of Mountain Heights Baptist Church. $15 per person – RSVP deadline Dec. 16 to Betty 719-395-6967 or Jan 719-395-3108.
WAGON RIDES Dec. 17-18, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt. Princeton Riding Stables, 14582 County Road 162. The cost: Bring a bag of groceries for the food banks. Bring your family and have a great time.
SALIDA CIRCUS DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE Dec. 18, 10 a.m. Grit and Thistle’s documentary “Come One Come All! Salida Circus with a Purpose” will premiere on Rocky Mountain PBS. For more information contact director Nathan Ward at (719) 679-8098
CHRISTMAS CAROLING Dec. 18, 4 - 6 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Carolers will be caroling around town, then gathering for fun and refreshments at a home in BV, and making some caroling phone calls. Dress warm and meet up at CUCC.
Monday, Dec. 19
QIGONG Dec. 19, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
MEDITATION Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
LOOKING FORWARD
BENNETTS INDUSTRIAL ARTS BUILDING DEDICATION Jan. 12, 4 p.m., Industrial Arts Building, Buena Vista High School. The school district will host a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated Industrial Arts Building in honor of long-time teacher and friend to many, Doug Bennetts. All are welcome.
ONGOING EVENTS
GARNA PHOTO PRODUCT FUNDRAISER Products include notecard sets, a 2023 calendar, and canvas and metal prints that showcase the natural beauty of the Upper Arkansas Valley. Order at bit.ly/3FM0apP. For questions, please contact GARNA at info@garna.org or at 719-539-5106.
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s supports older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow
shoveling service. To sign up:
https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information,
call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
