Thursday
June 9
PLEIN AIR WATERCOLOR POSTCARDS June 9, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista River Park Pavilion. Explore the possibilities of plein air watercolor painting by composing small landscape studies with the Arkansas River as a background and inspiration. All supplies provided. Limit of 12; register at Buena Vista Public Library or on buenavistalibrary.org
MOUNTAIN MANTRA CONCERT June 9, 4:30 - 7 p.m., Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center, 23850 U.S. Hwy 285, Buena Vista.
Friday
June 10
FYI FOR KIDS’ SAKE FUNDRAISER June 10, 4 - 7 p.m., Salida Scout Hut. Family and Youth Initiatives hosts its annual fundraiser to benefit families and youth of Chaffee County. A silent auction will be held along with appetizers by Kalamatapit Catering, mocktails by TangleFoot Libations and live music provided by Rusty Lungs Trio. To purchase tickets, please go to chaffeecountyfyi.org or contact your favorite FYI staff member.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM June 10, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Shane Bumgarner and the Buena Vagrants.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS MEETING June 10, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue. Journalism Today with media as special guest: Jan Wondra Ark Valley Voice; Reba Jackson, Buena Vista H.S. teacher; Dan R. Heart of Rockies Radio Host; John Emmerling, The Fremont County Crusader, and Paul Klee, The Colorado Springs Gazette.
Weekend
June 11-12
CPR & FIRST AID June 11, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Earn CPR and First Aid certification in this free training led by Chaffee County Fire Dept. Bring your own lunch; snacks will be provided. Ages 12 and above. Class limited to 9; registration required.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS STAMPEDE RODEO June 11-12, Rodeo Grounds, Gregg Drive, Buena Vista. Tie down roping, team roping, mixed team roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, mutton butsin’ and junior bull riding. $15 per adult, $10 per child, free for 6 and under.
RIDE THE ROCKIES June 11-17. Visit ridetherockies.com for more information.
CCH SUNDAY SCIENCE PROGRAM June 12, 10 a.m., Salida Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St. The Central Colorado Humanists will focus on the truths, myths and solutions to global warming featuring Dr. John Harte, distinguished professor of the University of California. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Masks will be required at the door and socializing will take place outside, before and after the program.
Monday
June 13
NARFE ANNUAL PICNIC June 13, 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista River Park Pavilion. Barbecued hamburgers and bratwursts will be provided; attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. A short business meeting will follow the lunch. Quarterly donations for Alzheimer’s research will be collected. Guests are welcome.
For more information call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or Chapter President Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
Tuesday
June 14
RIVER PARK CLEANUP June 14, 9:30 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Soccer Fields. Help make a positive impact by picking up trash from the Arkansas River area. All ages welcome.
BV CONNECTS June 14, noon - 1:30 p.m., Eddyline Tap Room, 102 Linderman Ave. Guest speaker Aleza Bautista, Farmers Insurance. Register ASAP at https://bit.ly/BVConnectsJune
LOOKING FORWARD
FIBARK WHITEWATER FESTIVAL June 16-19, Salida. See fibark.com for event schedule.
SCRATCHBOARD ART CLASS June 16, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. After layering oil pastels on canvas, students will cover the canvas in paint and scratch designs to reveal the colorful pastels beneath. Teens to adults. Limit of 15; registration required.
MAIN STREET WALKING TOUR June 17, 9:30 - 11 a.m. Epxlore the stories and people behind Buena Vista’s historic downtown in this walking tour with acclaimed local historian Suzy Kelly. Meet at the Buena Vista Public Library.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM June 17, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Gene Farrar.
ROCKIES SKILL CHALLENGE June 18, 8:30 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista High School Baseball Field. See how fast you can run the bases, how far you can hit and how far you can throw. The top boy and girl in each age group will advance to the sectional competition. Only sneakers or plastic/rubber cleats permitted. You may bring your own bat. All other equipment will be provided. Ages 6-13. Free.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION June 18, 10 - 11:30 a.m. Speaker will be Billie Brown-Del Norte of Colorado Stonecroft. Music by. Purita Edson. Refreshments will be provided. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 yrs. old. Please call Judy 395-8230
SENSATIONAL SHARKS June 18, 11 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista River Park Pavilion. Learn about the top predator in the ocean. Presented by the experts at the Denver Aquarium. Grades 1-5; families welcome.
SQUID DISSECTION June 18, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Let the experts at Denver Aquarium give you an in-depth look at the world’s largest, fastest and most specialized invertebrate, the squid. Grades 6 and above.
MONSTER TRUCK RACING LEAGUE June 18, 1 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Featuring professional monster trucks performing iconic jumps and stunts as part of an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat family entertainment. Tickets starting at $20.
QIGONG June 20, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow-flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind. No registration required.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ROCK GYM June 21, 10 - 11 a.m., Peak Fitness, 620 Antero Cir. The hosts at Peak Fitness Rock Gym will share their favorite read alouds about the possibilities that exist when you move your body and climb rocks.
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK June 23, 10 - 11 a.m., McPhelemy Park. Stretch your arms, legs and imagination. Bring a towel or yoga mat. Meet by the park restrooms. All ages welcome.
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 23, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Mountain J.
FLY CASTING CLASS June 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Learn the basics of fly casting and tips from a local angler. Fly rods will be provided, or bring your own. Teens and adults. Registration required; visit https://forms.gle/y22ndiPcBGcreheu6
FRIDAY AT THE FARM June 24, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by This Side of the River.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. This program helps kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. At the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
