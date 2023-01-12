Thursday
Jan. 12
BENNETTS INDUSTRIAL ARTS BUILDING DEDICATION Jan. 12, 4 p.m., Industrial Arts Building, Buena Vista High School. The school district will host a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated Industrial Arts Building in honor of long-time teacher and friend to many, Doug Bennetts. All are welcome.
JANUARY CREATIVE MIXER Jan. 12, 5 - 6:30 p.m., Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Salida. Art by Wendy Mitchell and music by David Tipton. Cash bar available.
Friday
Jan. 13
PILATES/MEDITATION Jan. 13, 12 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Deepen the mind/body connection in this spin on traditional Pilates. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS MEETING Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue. Local business owners/managers will talk about local business climate.
Weekend
Jan. 14-15
BEGINNER UKULELE Jan. 14, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. Ukuleles
available for checkout.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS FLAG WAVING Jan. 14, 10 a.m. - noon, corner of Main Street and Hwy 24, Buena Vista.
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 14, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Ellicott.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 14, 2:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Ellicott.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 14, 2:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Ellicott.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 14, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Ellicott.
Monday
Jan. 16
COLLEGIATE PEAKS CHORALE FIRST REHEARSAL Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m., ClearView Community Church. First rehearsal for spring concert. New members welcome.
Tuesday
Jan. 17
Kids Into Learning Things Jan. 17, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Elementary students explore a wide variety of topics. January includes introductions to Biology and Chemistry.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Jan. 17, noon - 1 p.m. Dana K. White will impart tips from her books “Organizing for the Rest of Us” and “Decluttering at the Speed of Life.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
MEDITATION Jan. 17, 5:15 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
Jan. 18
ARTIST’S PALETTE: PORCUPINE QUILL EARRINGS Jan. 18, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Limit 12. Registration required at forms.gle/YAzh7VgCdj6ZJ2xu7
LOOKING FORWARD
DUAL WRESTLING MATCH Jan. 19, 5 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Rocky Ford.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Jan. 19, 5 - 7 p.m., Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 310 W. Main St. Meet business professionals, learn more about their businesses or organizations and share information on your product or service while enjoying great food and beverages. Admission is free to members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit buenavistacolorado.org/events/
BEGINNER UKULELE Jan. 21, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. Ukuleles available for checkout.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Jan. 21, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Mary Niles, music by Ken Krehn. Refreshments served. $10 per person. RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Jan 719-395-3108
WINTER SOWING & SEED SWAP Jan. 21, 1 - 3:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn techniques to sow seeds in winter, and exchange seeds with your neighbors.
QIGONG Jan. 23, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
BILINGUAL YOGA Jan. 24, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION: COLOR LAYERING, PART 1 Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore color layering and blending techniques, learn about color theory, and create a color menu to enhance botanical illustrations in this two-part class. Register at forms.gle/nJXDEmFrg7km73v48
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays (starting Jan. 31), noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Beginning Recorder Tuesdays through Feb. 7, 4 - 5 p.m. Ages 7 to 11. A highly engaging, beginning recorder class, kids play the recorder, read music on the staff, including rhythms, notes and articulations. All materials provided. Register at forms.gle/hhd3Pg8AZBZJ5s767
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI Chaffee County: An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.