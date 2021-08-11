Thursday, Aug. 12
THE BUENA VISTA CONTIN-TAIL ROCK, GEM, & MINERAL SHOW Aug. 12 - 15 The show always has free parking and promises a fun time for the whole family. Open from 9 a.m. to around sunset each day. Weather comes and goes in Buena Vista, so at times we have to shut down temporarily during the day and open back up when the sun is shining again.
ARK-VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY presents “The Secret Life of Pets” at dusk at the Comanche Drive-In.The showing is a fundraiser for Ark-Valley Humane Society, and Comanche Drive-In will donate proceeds to general shelter operations. Dogs are welcome if they’re leashed and their humans pick up after them. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 13 and younger. Tickets are available at www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/drive-in
Friday, Aug. 13
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY MARKET 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. 107 S US24. Come stroll local handcrafted products, artists, bakers, BBQ, and farm fresh products.
Weekend, Aug. 14 - 15
JAZZ FEST at Riverside Park in Salida Aug. 14 Free Admission. Noon - Zephyr Jazz Trio.
2:15 p.m. - Jazz Merchants Big Band. 4:15 p.m. - Blue Recluse. 6:15 p.m. - Otone Brass Band.
FARMERS MARKET Sundays at McPhelemy Park 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. through the summer.
PARK COUNTY CREATIVE ALLIANCE presents a day of art, history, and nature Sunday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at historic Buffalo Peaks Ranch at Garo. Registration and more information, https://rb.gy/pw8fud , there is a $10 suggested donation per person and $30 for families. Buffalo Peaks Ranch is located nine miles from Hartsel or Fairplay on Hwy 9, across the highway near the old green Garo Mercantile.
A NIGHT OF COMEDY AND MUSIC Aug. 15 at Turner Farm. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic dinner and enjoy a night of fun. Starring Comedians Nancy Norton & Stephanie McHugh and Singer/Songwriter Cheryl Gaudet. Adults - $10, Children Free. Tickets are available at the door or purchase ticket online through BV Heritage, www.buenavistaheritage.org
Monday, Aug. 16
COLLEGIATE PEAKS CHORALE rehersals begin Aug. 16, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at ClearView Community Church in Buena Vista for the holiday performance “Together Again”. Featuring selections from Handel’s Messiah, a medley of songs from the film White Christmas, and several of our favorite sacred carols and pieces. No audition is required, all voices are welcome. Contact Director Brandon Chism, collegiatepeakschorale@gmail.com, 719-395-3120, for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 19
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Aug. 19 5 - 7 p.m. at the Buena Vista Public Library. $10 per person (cash or local check only).
LOOKING FORWARD
CHAFFEE ARTS OPEN AWARDS SHOW Aug. 21 - 29 Buena Vista Heritage Museum 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visit www.chaffeearts.com for more information.
LEADING EDGE Strategic Planning Series Sept. 7 - Nov. 2 5:30 - 7 p.m. A 9-week online webinar series that helps move your business to the next level. The webinar will be presented on Zoom. Please register to receive the link to join.
The Great Colorado vs Texas Tomato War Sept. 18 This year, the event is being held at the Meadows as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Register to participate at bit.ly/362Y1TK and receive 10 pounds of tomatoes and a commemorative t-shirt.
BV Strong Community Dinner Sept. 20 5:30-7 p.m. Come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, non-promotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community. Registration for volunteering and table hosting coming soon.
OHV Color Tour Sept. 21-25 The Tour is hosted by the Buena Vist Welcome Center & Chamber of Commerce and is setup as a self-guided event for Off-Highway Vehicles. See the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce website for more information.
THE GREAT FUTURES GALA - Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Sept. 28 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the Pavillion at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort. The Great Futures Gala replaces the Salida Club’s Casino Night and Buena Vista Club’s Boots and Bolos fundraisers of past years. This year’s Gala features a buffet dinner, an inspirational speech by Youth of the Year, Kuper Banghart, and a live auction emceed by Jim Wilson. Auction items include a trip to Mexico, a full-day fishing/float trip on the Arkansas, and a Cape Cod vacation. Space for the Great Futures Gala is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at Evenbrite.com, search for “Great Futures Gala”.
ONGOING EVENTS
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays through Aug. 25. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
NAMI Chaffee County
NAMI Chaffee County is starting an in-person Family Support Group beginning July 22 and meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
FRIDAY NIGHT BINGO 6 - 9:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 55, 338 N Railroad Street, Buena Vista.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
“Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Alaska” Aug. 1 - 15 The Buena Vista Heritage Museum is proud to present the exhibit “Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Alaska” comprised of unpublished Edward Curtis photographs taken in Alaska, on loan from the Curtis Legacy Foundation.
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
