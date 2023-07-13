The art collection of Conrad Nelson and Grant Heilman will be auctioned at the BV Heritage Museum on Saturday July 15. A $5 entrance fee will be charged. Food and drink will be provided and the auctioneer will begin at 5 p.m. This fine collection has many one of a kind pieces of art.
The museum will be open on Sunday for any pieces not sold at the auction. This special art auction will benefit Buena Vista Heritage Museum and Chaffee Arts.
