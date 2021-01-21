A fatal shooting at Mt. Massive Townhomes left one Leadville resident dead and another in custody after law enforcement responded to a call from the apartment complex Jan. 12.
Yolanda LaCome, 34, of Leadville was found at the scene and later died of injuries sustained in the shooting, according to a release issued by the Leadville Police Department.
Jesus Artica, 32, also of Leadville, was taken into custody on one charge of second degree murder.
LPD officers responded to 921 Mt. Massive Drive around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 12 after an unidentified man reported to Lake County Dispatch that he had shot someone, according to an arrest affidavit filed by LPD Captain Justin Collins.
Officers from LPD and deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrived at the apartment complex and began going door-to-door, attempting to find where the reported shooting had taken place, the affidavit says.
While sweeping the complex and clearing the area of residents, law enforcement discovered the apartment where the shooting took place. Inside the unit, local law enforcement officers found LaCome, identified after the fact, with apparent gunshot wounds to the chest, according to Collins’s affidavit.
LaCome was transported to St. Vincent Health, where she died of her injuries several hours later, according to LPD’s release.
After local law enforcement’s initial response, a SWAT team from Eagle County, as well as the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) responded to the crime scene. CBI is overseeing the ongoing investigation.
The Lake County School District, after hearing reports of a safety concern without more details, began a controlled release of students and paused bus routes on the afternoon of Jan. 12. The district has since confirmed to the Herald that the controlled release was not due to a direct threat to Lake County schools.
Neither LPD or CBI have released possible motives for the shooting, and charges had not been formally filed against Artica as of Friday.
Artica has faced several run-ins with local law enforcement over the years, dating back to an assault charge in 2013.
In 2016, Artica was arrested on a warrant and found in possession of items LCSO deputies believed were taken in a burglary. He was charged with burglary and violation of a protection order as a result of the arrest. Artica was then arrested two years later on drug possession charges in October of 2018, though the charges were later dropped.
In May of last year, Artica was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear in court after local law enforcement responded to a hang up 911 call from a residence on Mt. Massive Drive. Law enforcement seized drugs while searching the home.
Artica was on parole at the time of his arrest last week.
Artica appeared in Lake County District Court for arraignment on Jan. 14, and is currently being held on $750,000 bond given a history of failure to appear in court. If bail is posted, Artica will be released on the conditions of GPS monitoring, alcohol monitoring and drug analysis, in addition to a protection order barring him from contacting anyone in the victim’s family.
Artica’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 25 at 1:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.