Brian Stevenson, 42, of Highlands Ranch is in custody at Chaffee County Detention Center following a crash the evening of Dec. 9 that left one man with life-threatening injuries and two others with minor injuries.
Stevenson was headed southbound on CR 321, about a half mile north of CR 162, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
His 2022 Chevrolet SUV rotated off the roadway, hit a sign, then rolled down the embankment.
Stevenson, who was the only occupant wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and stayed in the vehicle.
The three passengers were ejected from the vehicle.
Brigitte Stevenson, 36, of Highlands Ranch and Lauren McIntosh, 24, of Florida both received minor injuries.
Noah Patterson, 34, of Lafayette was transported to UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said speed and alcohol are being looked at as factors in the crash.
Stevenson was charged with vehicular assault DUI, driving under the influence, two counts of careless driving resulting in vehicular injury, failure to provide vehicular insurance and violation of a protection order.
He was due to appear in District Court at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 21.
