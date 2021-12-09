Ark Valley Helping Hands was recently awarded a $20,000 grant award from Easterseals Colorado.
“AVHH is partnering with Easterseals and other funders, as to not exclude any segment of Chaffee County’s aging community,” said AVHH board co-chair Tom Syzek.
AVHH recently transitioned out of a membership fee structure into a suggested donation format.
In years past, a member paid $20 a month on average to be part of the organization. The arrangement of having a membership fee has proven to be a barrier for those who can’t afford it.
The target population for AVHH includes individuals 65 and older, as well as individuals in their 50s and early 60s. Twenty-six percent of Chaffee County’s population is 65 and older. The percentage of Chaffee County residents who are 55-64 years of age is 16.8%.
With the help of volunteers, AVHH provides a human connection, peace of mind and in turn, a better quality of life for its members. AVHH steps in to create a safer home environment, meet basic needs and combat loneliness.
For those interested in becoming a volunteer or member, contact AVHH at 719-530-1198 or info@avhelpinghands.org
