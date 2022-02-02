DENVER – River rafting companies have lost their first two battles in a court fight over a federally mandated minimum pay increase for guides.
A judge on Jan. 24 denied the companies’ request to temporarily block a minimum wage rule that took effect Jan. 30. They wanted it blocked while their lawsuit against it winds its way through court this year.
Then on Jan. 28, the judge denied the outfitters’ request to postpone the effective date while they appeal his first ruling. The appeal process typically takes several months at least.
“Because plaintiffs have failed to show a strong likelihood that they will succeed on the merits of their appeal, … the Court thus finds that an injunction pending resolution of plaintiffs’ appeal is inappropriate,” Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer wrote in a ruling.
The Times reported on Dec. 15 that an association of rafting companies and an individual company filed a lawsuit in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado against the mandate. The company is Buena Vista-based Arkansas Valley Adventures, doing business under the name AVA Rafting and Zipline.
The new wage rule requires the companies and certain other businesses that use federal land to pay $15 per hour minimum and overtime of at least $22.50 per hour if they work more than 40 hours per week, according to the lawsuit.
Companies in the lawsuit use land of the U.S. Forest Service and of the Bureau of Land Management for recreational activities they operate.
The companies contend the increased pay will hurt their bottom line. In a court filing, the government stated the companies’ contention is speculative.
Defendants are the labor department, its wage and hour division and President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, some guides are weighing in on social media.
“I am personally tired of being homeless and hungry just to do a job that I love and am good at,” said Brad Noone, a guide with seven years’ experience in the Arkansas Valley, The Times reported last week. “Workers united hold a much greater pull than one individual asking for better pay, benefits or conditions.”
According to the lawsuit, the companies typically pay guides a flat fee on a per-trip basis.
“The guides are generally considered covered employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act, and outfitters, therefore, calculate applicable federal minimum wages for the length of a trip and pay a fixed wage above that rate,” the lawsuit states. “The work is seasonal, and many guides work as many hours as they can through the busy season — almost always working more than 40 hours in a week.
“Increasing the wages for guides to $15 per hour and paying overtime based on that wage would dramatically alter the wage structure for (the association’s) members,” the lawsuit asserts. “The only way many of these outfitters could continue to operate would be to significantly raise the costs of their services to customers and eliminating some multi-day trips.”
The Department of Labor estimated the rule would affect more than 500,000 private firms nationwide, including approximately 40,000 firms that provide concessions or recreational services pursuant to special use permits or licenses on federal lands, the lawsuit states.
Federal attorneys in Washington, D.C. are defending against the lawsuit and against delays in implementing the wage rule change.
