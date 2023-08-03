Exactly one year ago this month, Aristata Communications, formerly Colorado Central Telecom, changed ownership to local business owner and longtime Chaffee County resident, Carlin Walsh.
“It has been a privilege to lead the amazing team at Aristata Communications. Over the past year we have been focused on creating a new company rooted in community, aligned around a common mission, and operating under new core values,” stated Walsh. “Aristata Communications’ new core values focus on what’s most important – our community and our customers.”
In honor of their one-year milestone, Aristata Communications is excited to announce that it has been approved to offer the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) discount for Internet services to qualifying customers.
“The Affordable Connectivity Program is designed to serve customers who have been hit the hardest by inflation or are experiencing financial difficulties by putting money back in their pockets. Our qualifying customers can still receive our high-speed Internet services, but at deeply discounted rates through the Program,” explained Walsh. “We are thrilled the FCC approved our application because offering this to our customers is absolutely the right thing to do.”
Discounts may include up to $30/month discount for broadband service; up to $75/month discount for households on qualifying Tribal lands; and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider. Learn more about the Affordable Connectivity Program qualifications at https://www.fcc.gov/sites/default/files/acp-fact-sheet.pdf
Aristata expects to receive its formal activation, the final step, from the federal government within the next 30 days and serve qualifying customers with reliable Internet speeds at lower costs. In the meantime, it is encouraging households who may qualify to call the Aristata’s local Customer Care Team at (719) 937-7700, option 1, to inquire if they qualify and place their name on Aristata Communications’ ACP wait list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.