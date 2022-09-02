The Archway property at the corner of North Court and Pinon streets is in the process of being bought by Stackhaus LLC from the Buena Vista School District.
The property is called the Archway property because of a stone archway that dominates the flat multiple-lot parcel.
The school district had the building up for sale for a month with several offers falling through before accepting a counter offer made by Stackhaus.
The board of education had said at the time they accepted the offer there were still problems with the property that needed to be ironed out before moving forward.
“We are in the due diligence phase and would close in about 60 days,” superintendent Lisa Yates said.
“Stackhaus is exploring the purchase of the archway property,”Alex Telthorst of Stackhaus LLC said.
The company said that plans for the property are not ready to be revealed yet but should be ready by spring 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.