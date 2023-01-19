The 18th Annual Run Through Time trail marathon, half marathon and 2-mile fun run will take place on Saturday, March 11 on the Arkansas Hills Trails System and surrounding dirt and jeep roads in Salida. 

Registration is currently open for all events at runsignup.com.  The marathon field is over 60% full, and the half marathon field is over 70% full.  Registration prices will increase after Jan. 31.

