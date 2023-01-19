The 18th Annual Run Through Time trail marathon, half marathon and 2-mile fun run will take place on Saturday, March 11 on the Arkansas Hills Trails System and surrounding dirt and jeep roads in Salida.
Registration is currently open for all events at runsignup.com. The marathon field is over 60% full, and the half marathon field is over 70% full. Registration prices will increase after Jan. 31.
Volunteers are also needed, and greatly appreciated for this event. Volunteering is a great way to support the local running community while cheering on some of the best runners in the state and beyond.
A portion of the proceeds of this event are donated annually to Salida Mountain Trails and Chaffee County Search and Rescue – South. Thank you as always to the local community, including runners, volunteers and business sponsors, for making this event such a success every year.
