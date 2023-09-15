Chaffee County Public Health will begin receiving shipments of this year’s COVID-19 vaccine “within one to two weeks,” said CCPH director Andrea Carlstrom in a news release Thursday.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the annual vaccine for better protection against COVID variants currently making people sick, Carlstrom said.
“We anticipate this new vaccine being in high demand, and internally, we are preparing for this surge in interest,” Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom said that Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Buena Vista Drug and Salida Pharmacy are also awaiting the first shipment of vaccines.
Carlstrom said that COVID cases in Chaffee County “seem to be on the rise anecdotally” and that two people have died due to the illness in the past few months.
“At this time, there is no guarantee which brand of vaccine will be available first,” Carlstrom said. “CCPH does not recommend one brand over the other and appreciates everyone’s patience throughout this rollout period.”
Carlstrom said private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid will cover the vaccine.
“(CCPH) can leverage its immunization program for children and adults who are uninsured although supplies might be limited at first,” Carlstrom said. “The public is encouraged to check with their insurance company if there is any doubt that the vaccine will be covered.”
“There have now been two deaths due to COVID in the past few months within the area,” Carlstrom said. “According to the CDC, in the past two months, emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased across the country. Infants less than 6 months and adults over 75 years are at highest risk for hospitalization.”
For more information on the scientific understanding of the updated COVID-19 vaccines, see: https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/whats-new/covid-vaccine-recommendations-9-12-2023.html.
