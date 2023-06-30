The Buena Vista Board of Trustees interviewed and heard presentations from five trustee candidates before their regular meeting on Thursday, June 29, and later appointed Andrew Rice to fill a vacancy left by former trustee Mark Jenkins.
Tom Brown, who has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he felt ready to hit the ground running in the trustee role.
“I’ve got the ability to do this job right now,” he said. “You’ve got two major problems: Water and affordable housing.”
Brown cited his experience with military and defense intelligence agencies as an analyst, a hydrological analyst and a private businessman as support for the town’s water planning. For housing, he pointed to his service on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In his questionnaire, Brown highlighted wanting to establish lobbying reform and a code of ethics for the trustees.
“My view is to initiate a code of ethics before you need a code of ethics,” he said to Trustee Peter Hylton-Hinga. “I think it’s an important component for us to look at. … We’re growing, we’re developing and there’s a lot of new movement into the town.”
Candidate Michael Hannigan said he would bring three things to the role: A strong sense of planning for the future, an appreciation for complicated projects and experience serving on other boards.
“I have a background in nonprofit management, fundraising and grant management,” he said. “Something I can bring to the table community as with trustees is a sense of what money there is outside of the world that could come help us achieve strategic initiatives. … I really enjoy this town and where we live. It's full of great people, an incredible place to live.”
Trustee Sue Cobb asked Hannigan to expand on his questionnaire response that one of the most negative issues for Buena Vista was “willful ignorance.”
“As a board of trustees, you seek that information that might be complicated, but it's the right path,” he said. “You do that in as gentle a way as possible … That is the hard part, someone who will say, ‘I don't want to learn anymore.’ And that's a really difficult thing.”
Maggie Huyck pointed to her experience with the Chamber of Commerce and said she wanted to help connect the town to its community.
“It gives me the opportunity to hear from our visitors as well as our residents,” she said. “I was already planning to run for the open spot in April whether or not I get the appointment tonight. This is something that calls to me. I don't have a ton of experience in separate levels of government, but I love it here. If there's anything that I can do to help that's what I want to do, including bringing creative and logic problem solving to the table.”
Trustees Hylton-Hinga and Gina Lucrezi both asked her to elaborate on her desire to connect the town, the chamber and Buena Vista’s full- and part-time residents.
“(Having) a visitors’ center again would be a way to increase our part-time visitors’ understanding and knowledge of our town and community, in addition to our full-time residents’ understanding of the benefits,” she said. “Do they understand why we’re here, what we do here and what makes this a special community?”
Mark Jenkins was also a candidate for the seat, saying his time away from the board allowed him to reflect on his role.
“Moving forward I'm ready to recommit to the responsibility and the work of representing our citizens and the good of our community,” he said. “My resignation was not the result of a lack of commitment to our community. That reflected a deep disappointment in how the town lost the previous planning director. I found myself in an untenable position and needed to step away because of the way it was handled.”
Trustee Cindie Swisher expressed concern that, should he be faced with another difficulty, he may resign again.
“I don't think anybody on the board was involved as much as I was personally,” he said. “I had to sit on my hands, and I don’t think anybody understood what I went through. That was the big difference, why I had to step down.”
Lastly, engineer Andrew Rice has worked for 23 years in municipal consultanting engineering and in the government sector focusing on safe drinking water and treatment plants. He also serves on the Water Advisory Board and works with CDPHE on treatment plants.
“I really don't have the expertise or the answers on the water rights here, but I think I could help with formulating the right questions,” he said. “I would certainly be honored to serve.”
Rice said he spoke with his employers about the potential conflict of interest, and that overall he would “probably not” need to recuse himself unless a decision involved enforcement action.
When asked if he planned to run in the April election, Rice compared the experience to a pie-eating contest.
“You win, and then a while later you wonder if you’ve bitten off more than you can chew,” he said. “I would certainly keep it open, but I think it’s premature to answer tonight.”
The board then submitted ballots ranking their top three choices. After town clerk Paula Barnett, town treasurer Phillip Puckett and Mayor Fay counted the votes, the results came down to a one-point difference between Michael Hannigan (17) and Andrew Rice (18). Fay invited both candidates to stay for the meeting to see the outcome, which could differ from the vote results.
During the meeting, Trustees Devin Rowe and Cindie Swisher moved appoint Rice to fill the vacancy. The vote to appointing Rice was unanimous, and he took his seat on the dais after taking the oath of office with Barnett.
“I hope you’ve had your coffee,” said trustee Sue Cobb, referencing Rice’s self-professed preference for a 9 p.m. bedtime. The attendees and trustees applauded Rice as he signed the paperwork and took his seat.
Rice’s seat is one of a few that will be open for reelection in April 2024.
