All schools and classes within the Buena Vista School District system are in-person, said district superintendent Lisa Yates in her weekly update to district families on Nov. 2.
The roughly 25 students who were quarantined last week out of caution surrounding a confirmed positive case in the household of a student have returned to class, Yates said.
“It was determined there is no confirmed positive at the high school,” she said.
Yates reported two known confirmed positive cases of students, “however, because of the good practices of the family, they were separated from the school for over a week before confirmed.”
Monday also marked the first day that students at Buena Vista Middle and High School were able to have lunch in the new school campus’s flex commons space.
The district held a ribbon cutting on the recently completed performing arts space, athletic commons and art rooms Monday morning as the building project moves into its final phase of construction.
Tours of the newly-finished spaces will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1:30-3 p.m., following the high school’s Homecoming parade scheduled for 1 p.m. down Railroad Street.
