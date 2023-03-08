The elementary school cast of High Country Fine Arts Association took audiences on an Arabian journey March 4-5 with the musical “Aladdin KIDS.”
Though there were some nerves among the young actors on the stage the first night, they earned plenty of laughter and applause throughout the show.
“I was really excited and nervous, but when I got up there I was really happy,” said Rowan Krayna after playing the titular character.
“I was worried I was about to do something, but I didn’t and I was really happy,” said Greta Mueller, who played the Genie. “I really enjoyed singing. It was fun.”
Mueller especially enjoyed dancing with Krayna during the song “Prince Ali,” after they and a group of supporting actors parade through the middle of the audience toward the stage at the beginning of the song.
Playing Iago the parrot, Elsie Rasmussen said she had a lot of fun getting the audience to laugh with her lines.
“It was really fun because I’m used to all the seats being empty, but it was nice to see a bunch of people there in the crowd,” she said.
Rasmussen and her fellow actors also enjoyed the improvised singing and dancing at curtain call, when the music playing was changed at the last minute to one of the more upbeat songs. Once the bows were all done, the actors performed the song, including its kick line, all the way to the end.
“They just acted spontaneously as a group,” said co-director Judy Hamontre. “They had become that close, working together as a team during the rehearsals that they reacted as one. It was an unexpected, special moment.”
Hamontre felt the kids did an amazing job, especially since “Aladdin KIDS” is not an easy show to put together with its big production numbers, special effects and scene and costume changes. Through great focus and tireless rehearsing, as well as fun and support, the cast brought the show to life with their own magic.
“That energy and positive, lively spirit carried through to the final production,” Hamontre said. “The audience could tell they were having a good time and loved what they were doing. The only regret the kids had was that they could not perform it at least one more time.
“They were super excited opening night and once the curtains opened and the lights went up, they gave it their all, singing, dancing and acting,” she said. “As I told them when congratulating them, they brought ‘Aladdin’ to life. They showed emotion and expression that they had never done in rehearsals. They performed far beyond their grade school ages.”
At least 200 people packed into the audience for the Saturday night show. Expecting a smaller audience for Sunday night, the crew removed some chairs, only to have to put them back and include more from the larger number of people.
“I thought it was fantastic,” said Tyler Scherffius. “The kids did great. It was super cute. I wish it was a little longer, but it was fantastic.”
“It was really impressive,” said Margaret Montgomery. “The kids obviously worked really hard on it. I thought it was really sweet. A great performance.”
Following the Sunday show, the kids celebrated with a cast party while parents deconstructed the set, packed away costumes and props and cleaned up. Hamontre was touched to see this last group effort playing a part in making productions like this happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.