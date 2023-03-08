Aladdin KIDS 2023

Greta Mueller as the Genie, left, and Rowan Krayna as Aladdin dance together in “Prince Ali” while the rest of the Sultan’s court looks on in the background.

 Andrea Newell

The elementary school cast of High Country Fine Arts Association took audiences on an Arabian journey March 4-5 with the musical “Aladdin KIDS.”

Though there were some nerves among the young actors on the stage the first night, they earned plenty of laughter and applause throughout the show.

