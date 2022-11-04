Improvements to the Rincon and Salida East recreation sites on the Arkansas River were among topics discussed Wednesday at a meeting of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizens Task Force.
Recent improvements at Salida East, situated between the Arkansas River and U.S. 50 3 miles southeast of Salida, produced upgrades to the boat ramp and the day-use area.
Work included widening the boat ramp, armoring its sides and repairing a wash. New restroom facilities were constructed in a new day-use area.
Phase II of the Salida East project, scheduled for completion by Memorial Day, will enhance camping opportunities through improved RV sites and better tent-camping spots. The campground is currently closed.
“Overall benefits of this project are both better camping opportunities and improved access to the river in the form of boating, angling and wildlife viewing,” said Tom Waters, AHRA park manager.
Work at the Rincon recreation site, 10 miles southeast of Salida on U.S. 50, is scheduled for Nov. 7-14 and will produce a concrete apron linking the campsite road with U.S. 50. The addition is aimed at resolving erosion concerns and providing easier vehicle entry from the site onto the highway, Waters said. The park will be closed five days during construction.
Boating by the numbers
The number of commercial boaters floating the Arkansas River between Granite and Florence in 2022 was slightly less than the record number of commercial boaters in 2021, said John Kreski, AHRA rationing and agreement coordinator.
“We won’t have final numbers until December,” Kreski said, “but right now it looks like we were down about 10-15 percent.”
Kreski added that boating on the Arkansas River – touted to be the busiest commercial whitewater river in the U.S. – soared during the COVID pandemic, and declines in 2022 indicate a return to the river’s “normal” boating traffic. The number of commercial boaters on the upper Arkansas River in 2021 was more than 317,700. An estimated 40,000 private boaters also floated the river last year. Kreski speculated that private boater numbers are climbing due to a fast-growing segment of private rafters and kayakers.
The annual CKS Paddlefest in Buena Vista in May and FIBArk in Salida in June typically attract additional commercial boaters to the Arkansas River. Kreski said that, perhaps due to weather conditions, boater participation in June this year appeared slightly down compared to June 2021. He added that commercial boating on the Arkansas typically peaks each July.
The number of commercial permit holders on the upper Arkansas in 2022 remained at 45.
Dam removal on hold
Waters reported that $830,000 has been acquired for removal of the low-head dam on the Arkansas River between Big Bend and Salida, but the project cost has risen from an original estimate of $1.6 million to $2.1 million. He said efforts and discussions regarding additional funding continue, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.
Ruby Mountain road expansion
Waters also reported that Chaffee County has received a grant from the Federal Land Access Program to widen a narrow section of CR 300 between Fisherman’s Bridge and the Ruby Mountain Trailhead parking lot.
New state parks pass
The task force discussed anticipated benefits from a new $29 Colorado state parks pass in 2023 that is expected to create additional funding for the AHRA and other state outdoor recreation organizations.
Colorado residents who register their vehicles in 2023 through the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles can choose to purchase a Keep Colorado Wild Pass for $29, a $51 savings compared to the standard pass. The new pass will provide entry to all Colorado state parks.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the $29 pass will create funding to protect wildlife, lands and water; support search and rescue programs; fund trails and local community projects; and help make the outdoors safe and available to all.
Residents can decline to purchase the pass when registering a vehicle with the DMV online, through a kiosk, by mail or at a DMV office. All regularly priced CPW park passes will remain available to customers who are ineligible to buy a Keep Colorado Wild Pass.
No asphalt for Hecla road
The task force determined that a request to pave CR 194 from U.S. 285 to Hecla Junction is not likely to be approved.
The AHRA Citizens Task Force was created in 1990 as an advisory committee to the AHRA park manager, providing recommendations regarding management, growth and development issues throughout the recreation area and the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
The task force consists of 16 individuals representing eight user groups: Anglers, commercial permittees, private boaters, environmental interests, waters users, county/municipal government organizations, riverfront property owners and outdoor recreation/other.
