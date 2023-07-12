Fourteen terrific teens from Adventure Unlimited and their leaders volunteered at Ark-Valley Humane Society pulling weeds in the Memorial Garden, organizing the garage and filling cat and dog food bags for the food pantry. Their treat was to love on dogs and play with kittens. The teens are part of the Discovery Bound National Leadership Council.
