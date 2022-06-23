The board of trustees were updated in the search for a new town administrator during the June 14 trustee meeting.
The town administrator job opening was posted May 27, shortly after current town administrator Phillip Puckett resigned from the position.
Since his resignation, he has been acting as town administrator while a search committee of town staff and trustees look for a replacement.
The search committee finished its review on June 17 and scheduled interviews for the week of June 27.
The committee received 10 complete applications for the position, all of which were reviewed with the qualifications, training, management experience, budgeting experience and administrative experience in mind.
“The ideal candidate will have a mix of leadership and administration skills that are relevant to a small but active and growing Buena Vista community,” Puckett said. “The committee will be looking for a candidate with
relevant experience working with issues that matter to BV such as water supply and distribution, transportation, housing, facility planning, community engagement and customer service. In addition, it is very important that the finalists connect with our existing staff culture.”
The committee plans to present the list of finalists at the July 12 board meeting, which would allow the board to make a hiring decision by July 26.
