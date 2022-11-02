A rollover crash north of Buena Vista Friday closed CR 371 for several hours and resulted in serious injuries to a passenger.

The Colorado State Patrol reports at about 2:40 p.m., Oct. 28, a 2005 Pontiac G6 was northbound on Chaffee CR 371. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road while over-correcting again.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.