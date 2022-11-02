A rollover crash north of Buena Vista Friday closed CR 371 for several hours and resulted in serious injuries to a passenger.
The Colorado State Patrol reports at about 2:40 p.m., Oct. 28, a 2005 Pontiac G6 was northbound on Chaffee CR 371. The vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road while over-correcting again.
The vehicle rotated counter-clockwise and then rolled one complete time, ejecting both occupants and coming to final rest on its wheels facing south.
The driver, a 21-year-old female from Buena Vista, was transported to HRRMC via ambulance. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Grand Junction, was flown to Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs.
The investigation is still ongoing, however, alcohol and speed may be contributing factors, said CSP Troop 2A Master Sergeant Marshall Schwarz.
