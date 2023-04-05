The rollover of a semitractor-trailer hauling logs resulted in no injuries for the 41-year-old driver from Divide but created a logistical headache for law enforcement and Colorado Department of Transportation Tuesday afternoon at the junction of U.S. 24 and U.S. 285 just west of Johnson Village.
The rollover occurred at the stoplight where the highway splits into U.S. 24 going north and U.S. 285 going south.
Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, reported the call came in at 2:37 p.m.
Moltrer said he did not have the driver’s name.
The semitrailer rolled over in negotiating a turn.
U.S. 285 and U.S. 24 were closed for about five minutes, and then all but the single through southbound lane reopened.
Southbound through traffic was routed around the debris.
Efforts to clear the road and reopen to normal traffic took several hours.
The semitrailer was righted shortly before 6 p.m.
Logs were moved off to the side and workers from CDOT cleaned up leftover debris on the road before CSP allowed through traffic to resume in the southbound through lane by 6:21 p.m.
The driver was issued a citation for careless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.