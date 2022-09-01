ACA products is moving forward with its plan to begin surface mining 105 acres at the corner of Gregg Drive and Rodeo Road/CR 321.
“We’re currently just waiting to get confirmation from SDRMS before we start digging,” Blake Bennetts of ACA sales and development said.
ACA started as a part of Avery Structures Company of Buena Vista in 1982 only to become a d.b.a. of ASI RCC in 1997. In 1998, ACA separated from ASI RCC and became a locally owned and operated corporation.
The 105 acres of land had been approved for ACA’s use by the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 4, after their permit had been reviewed in a public hearing. ACA already owned the 3 parcels of land, the special use permit they had applied for allows them to begin mining the land.
On Aug. 23, ACA applied for an agreement with the town of Buena Vista that will hold them responsible to pay for damages done to structures within 200 feet of the mining operation.
This agreement is required by the State Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety for any mining operation to take place. Included in the agreement of structures that will be paid for if damaged are the streets of CR 321 and Gregg Drive.
The board of trustees approved of the agreement as part of the consent agenda during the Aug. 23, meeting.
“We had a public meeting with Planning and Zoning. There were a few people there who were in opposition at the beginning of the meeting but at the end of the meeting once people understood where we’d be digging, they were mostly in approval for it,” Bennetts said.
The company hopes to start digging in the fall at the soonest and at the latest sometime in the winter.
