Chaffee County’s most recent health restrictions—even as Gov. Jared Polis lifted all COVID-19 related emergency orders in the state—caused Seven Peaks to cancel its plans for the 2021 event, it announced in a release to ticket holders and others Friday afternoon.
“Seven Peaks Music Festival is being cancelled for 2021 due to current capacity restrictions in place by local health officials. All 2021 passes purchased at sevenpeaksfestival.com will automatically be refunded within 30 days back to the original form of payment,” the release stated.
The Chaffee County Commission, meeting as the county Board of Health Wednesday morning, voted unanimously to maintain the county’s current cap at 5,000 for outdoor events.
Thursday, Gov. Polis ended the Health Emergency Executive Orders for COVID-19 and rescinded all previous Executive Orders issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and signed a Recovery Executive Order to focusing only on those measures related to the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, focusing Colorado’s efforts on building back stronger from the COVID-19 global pandemic, his office announced in a press release.
“In Chaffee County, the intent is to continue with the local public health order at least through Aug. 31, 2021,” said a press release from Chaffee County Public Health issued Friday morning.
Country Nation, a subsidiary of music events company Live Nation, had partnered with KHEN Salida, who were to receive $1 per ticket from the event proceeds.
“This partnership is going to help us. There are funds that are going to come our way that will help us hire an executive director,” said Patricia Cullinan, co-chair of KHEN’s board of directors, early Friday afternoon prior to the announcement by Seven Peaks.
“We really need a new executive director. We haven’t had one for a few months,” she said.
Country Nation had been directed by the BOCC to seek a nonprofit partner to reapply on their behalf and to bring their application into compliance with the standing public health order.
Jim Reid, site director for Country Nation, previously stated the festival had sold 1,300 tickets to Chaffee County residents. The release also announced the festival is seeking a new venue.
Friday evening the county issued a press release in response.
“The Chaffee County BOCC has not officially reviewed nor denied the pending 2021 Seven Peaks application for the event proposed for September 3-5 at The Meadows in Buena Vista. It is scheduled for review at a public hearing with the BOCC on Wednesday, July 14 at 9 a.m., unless withdrawn prior to that time,” the release said.
The release also noted that the event capacity limits will be reviewed in August and the Board of Health would reconvene in late August.
Venue property owner Jed Selby said he was heartbroken.
“The festival delivered so much happiness, community, love and prosperity to our valley,” he said in a statement to The Times.
“The commissioners’ reasoning behind rejecting this event is not sound. The loss of Seven Peaks will be felt by our entire community for a very long time. Even those who didn’t recognize the benefits will eventually understand this loss,” said Selby.
He said that the board’s decision and its result would discourage other businesses and organizers from coming to Chaffee County.
Robin Vega, local business owner and partner of Coleman Smith, whose music academy was booked for 2 days at Seven Peaks, agreed.
Both Selby and Vega said that without the exemption from state statutes on sound pressure limits, concerts at the Meadows will not be able to take place.
Likewise, they both said that the benefits from events outweigh the harms complained of by neighbors, which have included noise, traffic, environmental and infrastructural degradation and, for this particular year, public health concerns stemming from the pandemic.
“If safety is truly the concern, I believe we can find a compromise, allowing business to continue, the economy to prosper, while also simultaneously working really hard to get everyone educated then vaccinated,” Vega said in response to concerns about public health in relation to entertainment events in town.
Chaffee County Public Health, in response made on July 9 to Gov. Polis’ rescinding of public health emergency executive orders, noted that just 58.5% of Chaffee residents are fully vaccinated, in contrast with the 70% figure Polis cited in his own announcement.
The department also said it had no prior knowledge Polis was terminating all health emergencies on July 8 when it convened July 7.
